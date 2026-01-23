Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on January 27, 2026 to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the Company will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The event will commemorate Lexicon’s 30th anniversary as a biopharmaceutical company building a differentiated pipeline of oral small-molecule therapies for people living with serious cardiometabolic diseases and chronic neuropathic pain.

“In its early days, Lexicon was focused on pioneering a deeper understanding of the human genome – today, we’ve leveraged that strong scientific foundation to support a compelling pipeline, including late-stage opportunities and commercially available medication,” said Mike Exton, Ph.D., chief executive officer and director of Lexicon. “For 30 years, Lexicon has brought forward medical research and innovation to improve patient lives and drive value for our stakeholders. We’re honored to participate in the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony in celebration of our history, evolution, and continued commitment to patients.”

The Closing Bell ceremony will take place at Nasdaq MarketSite, beginning at 3:45pm ET and will be broadcasted live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

