Curative Biotechnology Announces Canadian Patent Allowance

“Druggable Target to Treat Retinal Degeneration”

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative” or the “Company”), a company developing metformin-based eye drops for the treatment of degenerative eye diseases, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Canadian Patent Application No. 3,151,011, entitled “Druggable Target to Treat Retinal Degeneration.”

Curative is the exclusive worldwide licensee of this technology pursuant to a patent license agreement with the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The invention, developed under the leadership of Dr. Kapil Bharti and his team at the NEI, identifies a novel pharmacological target with potential relevance to the progression of retinal degenerative diseases.

“This allowance in Canada represents an important step in our strategy to build a global intellectual property portfolio supporting our ophthalmology platform,” said Paul Michaels, Chairman and President of Curative Biotechnology.

The Canadian patent includes 22 allowed claims, including claims directed toward topical ocular delivery approaches relevant to metformin-based formulations, which align with the Company’s intended route of administration. The patent is expected to formally issue in the coming months.

The Company has previously announced plans to expand development of its metformin-based eye drop program into select canine (K9) retinal degenerative indications, where disease mechanisms closely parallel those observed in human retinal degeneration. This represents a parallel development pathway that may enhance the overall value of the platform while addressing unmet needs in veterinary ophthalmology.

Initial target indications include:

Progressive Retinal Atrophy (PRA)

Progressive Rod and Cone Disease (PRCD), a rare retinal disease in canines

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. is a development-stage biomedical company focused on the identification and development of novel therapeutic approaches for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease-modifying therapeutic drug candidates with an emphasis on rare disease indications. Curative currently maintains programs in degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro-oncology.

The Company’s primary focus is its degenerative eye disease platform, supported by a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Its initial therapeutic candidate is a metformin-based reformulation intended for the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). A first-in-human clinical trial is planned for 2026, subject to regulatory and operational readiness, under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NEI.

