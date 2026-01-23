Revolutionizing Road Safety: Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market to Reach USD 11.38 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market is projected to expand from USD 6.94 Billion in 2025 to USD 11.38 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.59%. A TPMS functions as an electronic safety assembly that tracks air pressure within pneumatic tires and relays real-time data to the vehicle driver. This market growth is largely fueled by strict government safety mandates requiring these systems in new automobiles, alongside a rising preference for fuel efficiency, as correctly inflated tires notably decrease rolling resistance and fuel consumption. This expansion is intrinsically linked to automotive manufacturing rates; for instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported that global car production reached 75.5 million units in 2024, suggesting a strong fundamental demand for these obligatory safety components.

However, the industry encounters significant obstacles related to the long-term maintenance and technical reliability of these systems. Direct sensors operate on batteries with finite lifespans, frequently requiring costly hardware replacements, while issues such as signal interference and complex recalibration processes can raise the total cost of ownership. These financial and technical barriers often hinder broader market adoption in cost-conscious developing nations where the necessary aftermarket infrastructure remains limited.

Market Drivers

The enforcement of rigorous global safety regulations serves as the principal catalyst for the Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market. Governments around the world are implementing strict standards to decrease road accidents and improve vehicle stability, effectively making TPMS a mandatory component for both commercial and passenger vehicles. This legislative momentum is rooted in the critical need to lower traffic mortality; data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in December 2024 indicated approximately 29,135 traffic fatalities in the United States during the first nine months of 2024, highlighting the vital need for active safety technologies. Consequently, regulatory authorities in North America and Europe are broadening these mandates to encompass a wider variety of vehicle classes, ensuring steady market growth.

Concurrently, the rapid rise of electric and autonomous vehicles is altering tire management needs and stimulating market demand. Electric vehicles (EVs) necessitate accurate pressure monitoring to handle the substantial weight of battery systems and to maximize range by reducing rolling resistance, a shift that is pushing suppliers to adapt to electrification trends. Illustrating this integration, Continental AG reported in April 2025 that it provided tires to 18 of the top 20 global high-volume fully electric vehicle manufacturers in 2024. Furthermore, these systems offer significant efficiency benefits; Michelin Connected Fleet noted in February 2025 that advanced tire management can cut fleet fuel consumption by roughly 5 percent, thereby reducing both operational expenses and carbon footprints.

Market Challenges

Issues regarding technical reliability and the high costs associated with long-term maintenance pose significant barriers to the market's sustained growth. Because sensors depend on batteries with limited service lives, vehicle owners often face expensive hardware replacements rather than simple repairs. This creates a recurring financial strain, especially when compounded by the technical difficulties associated with signal recalibration. Such economic and technical challenges discourage deeper market integration, particularly in price-sensitive regions where specialized aftermarket infrastructure is often insufficient to support these complex electronic components.

The severity of these maintenance issues is further intensified by the increasing longevity of modern vehicles, which often outlast the original functionality of their sensors. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported that the average age of passenger cars in the European Union reached 12.3 years in 2024. As vehicles stay on the road longer, the likelihood of sensor failure rises; however, the high cost of replacement frequently deters consumers in developing economies from maintaining these systems, consequently limiting revenue potential in the aftermarket sector.

Market Trends

The rise of cloud-based fleet tire management is fundamentally transforming the market by shifting focus from passive pressure monitoring to comprehensive, data-driven maintenance ecosystems. This movement utilizes centralized digital platforms and real-time telematics to assess tire health, enabling commercial operators to streamline routes and drastically cut downtime via predictive service scheduling. By linking tire sensors with cloud technology, providers are establishing service-oriented business models that secure recurring revenue streams beyond initial hardware sales. According to Bridgestone's '2025 Integrated Report' released in June 2025, the company significantly broadened its mobility solutions footprint, reaching roughly 1.3 million contracted vehicles across North America and Europe via its Webfleet and Azuga platforms by the end of 2024.

Simultaneously, the development of intelligent tire sensing technologies is empowering tires to act as active data nodes within broader vehicle safety systems. In contrast to standard TPMS which monitors only air pressure, these sophisticated sensors identify friction levels, road surface conditions, and tread wear, communicating directly with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) to improve vehicle control. This integration permits braking systems to respond more rapidly to hazardous environments like wet or icy roads, effectively merging tire physics with vehicle software. For example, Autosphere reported in a February 2025 article titled 'Goodyear SightLine: Tomorrow's Smarter Tires' that integrating this tire intelligence with Automatic Emergency Braking systems could help mitigate collision impacts at speeds up to 80 km/h by engaging brakes earlier than traditional setups.

Key Players Profiled in the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

VALEO SA

Huf HUlsbeck & FUrst GmbH & Co. KG

Schrader Electronics

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ls1vnl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment