DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by February 9, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) (“Integer” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Integer securities during the period of July 25, 2024 through October 22, 2025 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Integer securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 9, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Integer, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a global medical device company.

The complaint asserts that the Company issued misleading statements and omitted adverse information about its business operations and prospects. The allegations include that the Company: (a) overstated its competitive positioning in the market; (b) suffered undisclosed deterioration in sales of its electrophysiology devices; and (c) mischaracterized the key drivers of its growth. On October 23, 2025, the Company announced reduced sales guidance and an expected decline in sales, after which the Company’s stock price fell $35.22 per share, a decline exceeding 32% in a single day.

