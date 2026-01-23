Dynamic Machine Perfusion Drives 6.92% CAGR in Organ Preservation Market, Projected to Reach USD 420.06 Million by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Preservation Solution Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organ Preservation Solution Market is projected to expand from USD 281.24 Million in 2025 to USD 420.06 Million by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 6.92%. These solutions consist of specialized pharmacological formulations developed to sustain cellular viability and reduce ischemic damage in donor organs during the period between retrieval and transplantation. The market is primarily propelled by the rising incidence of end-stage organ failure caused by chronic illnesses and an aging demographic, which increases the fundamental need for transplant surgeries. Furthermore, the growth of organ donation networks and enhanced logistical systems for long-distance transport bolster the continued use of these preservation media as healthcare providers aim to optimize graft survival outcomes.

However, the persistent gap between the high demand for organs and the restricted supply of donors presents a major obstacle to market potential. Data from the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation indicates that 172,397 solid organ transplants were conducted worldwide in the year leading up to 2024. This figure highlights that although transplant activity remains strong, the inherent scarcity of viable organs restricts the total volume of preservation solutions required, thereby limiting broader market growth.

Market Drivers: Technological progress in organ perfusion and preservation is fundamentally altering the market by prolonging donor organ viability and facilitating the use of marginal grafts. The sector is undergoing a notable shift from static cold storage to dynamic machine perfusion systems, which keep organs metabolically active during transport. This transition enhances post-transplant results and significantly widens the donor pool by rendering organs from Donors After Circulatory Death (DCD) more suitable for transplantation. The effect of these innovations is reflected in recent data; the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), in its '2024 Organ Donation and Transplantation Data' from January 2025, noted a 23.5% increase in DCD donors in the United States in 2024 compared to the prior year, a rise driven by advanced clinical preservation methods.

At the same time, the increasing global volume of transplant procedures acts as a major driver for the consumption of preservation solutions. As healthcare infrastructure advances and international donor networks gain efficiency, the total number of surgeries requiring pharmacological preservation media has grown. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), in its '2024 Annual Transplant Statistics' released in January 2025, the United States reached a milestone with 48,149 transplants in 2024, marking a 3.3% increase over the previous year. Despite this growth in procedure volume, the rate of chronic organ failure continues to exceed organ supply, necessitating solutions that maximize graft survival; for example, NHS Blood and Transplant reported in 'Current UK Statistics' in November 2025 that 8,237 patients remain on the active waiting list in the United Kingdom, emphasizing the critical need for effective preservation.

Market Challenges: The shortage of viable donor organs serves as a primary limitation on the commercial volume of the organ preservation solution market. Because these pharmacological products are consumables used exclusively during the retrieval and transport stages of transplantation, their market uptake is directly tied to the number of available grafts. As a result, revenue potential for manufacturers is constrained by the supply of donor organs rather than the clinical demand from patients with end-stage organ failure. Consequently, when organ availability plateaus, the procurement volume of preservation media faces an unavoidable ceiling, irrespective of disease prevalence.

This imbalance between supply and demand creates a continuing bottleneck that limits the total addressable market. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, there were over 103,000 candidates on the national transplant waiting list in the United States as of January 2024. This significant gap between the large number of patients awaiting surgery and the finite inventory of donor organs prevents the industry from scaling in alignment with patient needs. This disparity ensures that, despite the urgent requirement for life-saving procedures, the sales volume for preservation solutions remains confined to the limited number of donations achieved annually.

Market Trends: The adoption of IoT and real-time organ viability monitoring is setting a new benchmark in the market by transforming passive storage units into intelligent, data-centric devices. This trend centers on protecting donor grafts through app-based ecosystems that constantly monitor essential parameters like temperature and location, thereby reducing risks linked to unmonitored transport. The clinical benefit of this technology is significant; a report by Paragonix Technologies in April 2024, regarding the 'GUARDIAN-Heart Clinical Registry', indicated that using their advanced preservation system with real-time monitoring led to a 43% decrease in 2-year mortality rates compared to traditional ice storage.

Simultaneously, progress in ex-vivo organ rehabilitation and therapeutics is fundamentally changing preservation strategies by facilitating active graft repair and significantly extending storage durations. Beyond simple maintenance, these therapeutic perfusion protocols enable the reconditioning of marginal organs and provide greater flexibility in transplant scheduling, shifting procedures from emergency contexts to planned operations. Demonstrating this potential, XVIVO Perfusion announced in a January 2024 press release concerning a 'Lancet' publication that their hypothermic oxygenated perfusion technology successfully prolonged total donor liver preservation time to 20 hours, achieving 100% patient and graft survival at the one-year mark.

