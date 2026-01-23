Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market to Hit USD 1.82 Billion by 2033, Due to Increasing Antibiotic Resistance and Sophisticated Infection Control Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market was estimated at USD 863.95 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,817.98 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.76% during the forecast period of 2026-2033. The market is growing steadily with the increasing adoption of advanced wound care products by the healthcare system due to the rise in antibiotic-resistant infections.

Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025E: USD 863.95 Million

Market Size by 2033: USD 1,817.98 Million

CAGR: 9.76% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025E

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2021–2024





The U.S. Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market was estimated at USD 260.78 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 540.81 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.56%. This is due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, robust reimbursement systems, and the growing acceptance of advanced antimicrobial wound care products. Rapid approval of products and the rising awareness of biofilm infections are expected to continue to make the United States a major contributor to the growth of the market.

Increasing Antibiotic Resistance and Chronic Wound Cases Drive the Market

The global anti-biofilm wound dressing market is gaining popularity due to the increasing number of cases of antibiotic-resistant infections and chronic/non-healing wounds. Bacteria that form biofilms are highly resistant to traditional antibiotics, and this makes it difficult to heal the wound. Due to this reason, the medical fraternity is opting for advanced wound dressings that have direct antimicrobial and biofilm-breaking properties.

Key growth drivers include:

Increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections globally

Incidence of chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers is on the rise

Increasing use of silver, iodine, honey, and antimicrobial polymer-based dressings

Expansion of home healthcare and outpatient wound management Rising healthcare spending and emphasis on infection prevention

Segment Highlights

By Mode of Mechanism:

Chemical-based anti-biofilm wound dressings accounted for the largest share in the market in 2025, with a share of 34.70% in the total revenue, as they have been proven to effectively break down biofilm-forming bacteria. Agents such as silver, iodine, and PHMB are widely used due to their broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties.

By Wound Type:

The market for chronic wounds had the largest share of 62.84% in 2025, driven by the high incidence of chronic wounds, their prolonged healing times, and a strong link with biofilm formation. The market for acute wounds is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

By End User:

The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.86%, due to the large number of patients and the requirement for efficient infection control in complicated wounds. The home healthcare market is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the shift in the healthcare system towards outpatient and home care for wound management.

North America Leads as Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America represented 38.50% of the worldwide anti-biofilm wound dressing market in 2025, thanks to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, strong reimbursement support, and increased emphasis on infection control. The United States continues to be the biggest contributor to this market, thanks to the widespread use of antimicrobial wound care technologies.

The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 10.33%, driven by the growing healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of diabetes, and an increasing number of surgical procedures, as well as heightened awareness of advanced wound care products in China, India, and Japan.

Europe continues to have a strong market presence, driven by aging populations, favorable reimbursement structures, and the adoption of advanced wound care solutions in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Anti-Biofilm Wound Dressing Market Report are:

Smith & Nephew plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

3M Health Care

Coloplast A/S

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medline Industries, LP

Urgo Medical

Next Science Limited

Imbed Biosciences Inc.

Medtronic plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Hartmann Group

DermaRite Industries

Kerecis

Covalon Technologies

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, Coloplast initiated a clinical trial in Canada for Biatain Silicone Ag Xtra to determine its efficacy in treating MRSA-colonized burn wounds with a focus on advanced biofilm management.

