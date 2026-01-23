NuPhy Brings Kick75 Back to CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While CES 2026 was packed with product launches and first-time reveals, one keyboard that wasn’t new continued to generate discussion. NuPhy’s Kick75, first released prior to this year’s show, became a frequent topic of conversation among attendees—many describing it as one of the best typing experiences on the show floor, despite not being a new release.

Sierra, a NuPhy staff member, noted that while the low-profile version of the Kick75 tends to sell better on online platforms such as Amazon, opinions shift in a hands-on setting. “At CES, the high-profile Kick75 with silent switches was widely regarded as the most comfortable option,” she said, adding that many attendees only changed their preference after trying it in person. With the opportunity to feel key travel, sound, and long-session comfort firsthand, the Kick75 was judged not by specifications or images, but by the typing experience itself.

A Keyboard People Actually Use

At CES, NuPhy spoke with a smart home product leader from a global consumer electronics company — and a longtime NuPhy fan. Asked about the keyboard he preferred most, he didn't hesitate. The Kick75, he said, is his favorite keyboard.

During work hours, he sticks to a more restrained, office-friendly model. But after hours, the Kick75 takes over—for writing, creative projects, and gaming. The reason wasn’t performance alone. It was comfort. “It’s the most comfortable keyboard I’ve used so far,” he explained, noting that it remains easy on his hands even after long sessions.

That perspective came up repeatedly throughout the show. With the opportunity to try different keyboards side by side, attendees tended to judge them by comfort. In that setting, the Kick75 wasn’t just a product people noticed, but one they continued to choose when multiple alternatives were available.

The World’s First to Let Users Decide Fully

Much of that appeal traces back to a single design decision. The NuPhy Kick75 is the world’s first keyboard designed to support both low-profile and standard-profile mechanical switches in a single body. While switching between the two requires dedicated replacement kits, the architecture itself was built from the ground up to make that flexibility possible.

NuPhy does not assume most users will regularly switch between switch types. That was never the goal. In fact, the process is not meant to be effortless or frequent. Instead, the idea was to remove limitations altogether. Users shouldn’t be locked into one typing philosophy by a single purchase decision. In a category where options are often mutually exclusive, the Kick75 takes a different approach—placing choice firmly in the hands of the user, even when doing so requires significant engineering effort and development investment .

Quiet Confidence in Typing Feel

On a show floor filled with visually bold and acoustically loud peripherals, the Kick75 made a different impression.

Its typing experience is deliberately restrained. Keystrokes feel smooth and controlled, with a sound profile that remains quiet and rounded—well-suited for office environments and long typing sessions. Factory pre-lubed switches reduce friction and finger fatigue, allowing extended use without strain.

The result is a keyboard designed for endurance. Writers. Developers. Professionals who spend hours at their desks and value consistency over spectacle.

That experience has earned recognition beyond the show floor. In its review, Tom’s Guide described the Kick75 as “a beautiful-looking, beautiful-typing, beautiful-sounding, super-customizable mechanical keyboard,” adding that it couldn’t think of “a board I’d recommend more right now.”

Three Years, One Relentless Idea

The Kick75 didn’t come together quickly. Its development began in 2022 with a simple ambition: to make the very first keystroke feel different. The NuPhy team tested countless prototypes, adjusting sound profiles, materials, and switch designs. At several points, nearly finished versions were scrapped entirely.

One turning point came when the team decided existing low-profile switches weren’t enough. Working closely with Gateron, NuPhy developed new low-profile switches designed to deliver the tactile feedback and sound typically associated with standard mechanical switches.

Late in development, the team made its most difficult call yet: redesign the keyboard to support switch swappability across profiles. The move added time, complexity, and risk. It also defined the product.

Designed to Feel Personal

Visually, the Kick75 avoids the extremes common in mechanical keyboards. It’s expressive, but not loud.

A decorative bottom plate draws inspiration from classic platform games, subtly referencing exploration and play. Removable silicone accents allow users to fine-tune the look. The result fits comfortably in both home offices and creative setups.

That balance reflects NuPhy’s broader philosophy. “Founded for creators and people who rely on their keyboards every day, NuPhy was never meant to build tools that feel cold or purely functional,” said Reo, founder of NuPhy. “We believe a great keyboard should help users find focus and rhythm, and even spark creativity while they work. That belief shapes every product we make.”

Still Standing Out—for the Right Reasons

The NuPhy Kick75 continues to stand out not because it is new, but because it has already proven itself in daily use.

Quiet enough for office environments, comfortable for long typing sessions, and flexible enough to support different switch preferences without forcing compromise, the Kick75 has earned a following among professionals who spend hours at their desks. Its appeal isn’t driven by trends or specifications alone, but by how consistently it performs over time.

At CES, surrounded by new launches competing for attention, the Kick75 offered a different kind of statement. It showed that lasting relevance doesn’t always come from what’s next—but from what people continue to choose.

Media contact

Contact Person: Zhuo Chen

Email: service@nuphy.com

