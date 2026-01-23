First Federal Savings Bank Introduces New Bridge Loan to Help Homebuyers Move Seamlessly Into Their Next Home

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank recently announced the launch of its new Bridge Loan, a short-term Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) designed to help homeowners bridge the financial gap between selling their current home and purchasing their next one.

The Bridge Loan is a short-term Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) that allows qualified borrowers to access available equity in their current residence while completing the purchase of a new home. The product is intended to support customers who are navigating overlapping real estate transactions.

This Bridge Loan provides short-term financing with a defined term and draw period. Loan structure and terms are determined based on borrower qualifications and property characteristics.

“Buying a new home while selling an existing one can be stressful,” said Elisa Snyder FVP, Retail Lending Sales Manager, of First Federal Savings Bank. “Our new Bridge Loan is designed to give borrowers peace of mind and financial flexibility during that transition, so they can focus on finding the right home without unnecessary delays.”

Unlike some short-term loan products, the Bridge Loan is structured as a HELOC, allowing borrowers to draw funds as needed during the transition period. It may be used by homeowners who are purchasing a new home prior to the sale of their current residence.

The Bridge Loan is available through First Federal Savings Bank’s mortgage lending team. Customers may speak with a local loan officer for information regarding eligibility, terms, and application requirements.

All loans are subject to credit approval. Member FDIC. NMLS #433121.

About First Federal Savings Bank

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

