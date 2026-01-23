Identity & Access Forum Announces 2026 Steering Committee

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity and Access Forum today announces its 2026 Steering Committees and officers, a cornerstone of the organization’s leadership. The Committee guides the Forum’s work, addressing cross-industry challenges and facilitating the adoption of trusted, interoperable solutions across several markets, including digital identity and access management, trust frameworks and identity assurance. The committee is comprised of a diverse group of leaders from global technology manufacturers, payment networks and consultancies.

The following members have been elected as Steering Committee officers for 2026:

Chair: Henk Van Dam, Fime

Vice-chair: Madhu Goundla, Oneproof

Secretary: Jatin Deshpande, Giesecke+Devrient



The newly elected and returning 2026 Identity and Access Forum Steering Committee members are:

Astrid Wang, Visa Vijay Singh, IDEMIA Phil Davidson, CPI Card Group David Kelts, Decipher.ID Lisa Corte, HID Greg Wren, Discover Global Network Henk van Dam, Fime Jatin Deshpande, Giesecke+Devrient Fred Tyler, Mastercard Sue Koomen, American Express Mark Dale, XTec Madhu Goundla, Oneproof



“Real progress in identity and access happens when every stakeholder can contribute and align on what ‘trusted and interoperable’ should look like,” said Sandy Mayfield, managing director of the Identity and Access Forum. “In 2025, the Forum was a leading voice in accelerating mobile driver's license implementation in dozens of states nationwide. Our new Steering Committee members are committed to continuing our mission, delivering real-world guidance that will help every stakeholder navigate advancements in secure identity with confidence.”

The Identity and Access forum is co-hosting the 2026 Identity & Payments Summit and the mDL Technology Showcase on March 2-4 in Houston, Texas. The event will allow attendees to engage with the Forum firsthand and explore the latest developments in secure authentication, digital identity and modern transactions. To register and view the conference agenda, visit the Summit website.

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the Identity and Access Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the Identity and Access Forum

The Identity and Access Forum is a cooperative, cross-industry body dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification including physical and logical access. Through the collaborative efforts of a diverse group of stakeholders and the publication of educational resources, the Forum advocates for market adoption of trusted, user-centric, privacy-enhancing and interoperable digital identities to ensure safe and seamless access to services across all interactions. Areas of focus are identity credentials such as mobile drivers’ licenses and IDs for provisioning, IoT security and access control, among others. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance , an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.