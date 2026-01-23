Super League Secures Exclusive Partnership with Solsten to Power Next Phase of Growth Through AI-Driven Audience Intelligence

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Solsten, an AI-driven audience intelligence company specializing in psychology-based consumer insights. The collaboration expands Super League’s ability to deliver differentiated solutions that move beyond traditional demographics toward predictive audience understanding and insights-led campaign design.

Through the partnership, Super League gains select exclusivity to integrate Solsten’s proprietary psychographic data and predictive models directly into its campaign planning, creative development, and optimization workflows. Drawing on a proprietary data set built from opt-in assessments from millions of individuals, Super League can identify the underlying motivations and behavioral drivers, such as status orientation or independence, that shape engagement across interactive, social, and linear environments.

“The strongest marketing is rooted in understanding human motivation,” said Matt Edelman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “By combining Solsten’s AI-driven intelligence with our platform capabilities, we apply the psychology of play to the full spectrum of brand engagement. That insight informs how playable media and creative assets are designed and how marketing stories are told, enabling brands to connect more deeply and deliver stronger performance wherever people play, watch, and connect.”

Solsten’s technology applies generative AI to a large-scale, psychology-based data set, producing predictive insights that anticipate how specific audience segments are likely to respond to creative, mechanics, and messaging. Integrated into Super League’s execution model, these insights support decision-making, guide optimization while programs are live, and improve performance across awareness, engagement, and customer acquisition.

Senior marketing leaders consistently point to data as a primary driver of investment decisions. Research from The CMO Survey, conducted by Duke University in collaboration with the American Marketing Association and Deloitte, shows that CMOs continue to increase their emphasis on analytics, measurement, and customer insight as a means to improve effectiveness and return on investment. As channels proliferate and audiences fragment, the value of intelligence that explains why consumers behave as they do continues to elevate in importance. The partnership between Super League and Solsten is aligned with this shift, with early applications of Solsten’s models in select campaigns demonstrating meaningful gains in acquisition efficiency, conversion rates from paid media, and lower customer acquisition costs.

“Play offers a powerful lens into human motivation, attention, and decision-making,” said Joe Schaeppi, CEO & Co-founder of Solsten. “Partnering with Super League allows us to bring psychology-driven insight into real-world marketing programs, helping brands move beyond surface-level targeting and toward a deeper understanding of what drives engagement and action. Together, we’re enabling more informed creative, more relevant experiences, and more predictable performance across the marketing funnel.”

This collaboration enhances Super League’s ability to activate psychology-driven audience intelligence programmatically across channels, including in-game environments, mobile, social, digital video, and connected television. By aligning creative direction, targeting, and experience design around shared psychological drivers, Super League will be able to deliver branded programs that resonate more deeply with audiences while producing stronger outcomes for clients.

The partnership with Solsten underscores Super League’s continued focus on translating advanced data and AI capabilities into practical, scalable solutions with durable commercial value. As brands seek more effective ways to engage consumers in an increasingly interactive media landscape, the ability to understand and apply the psychology of play represents a structural competitive advantage.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The company creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today’s attention-driven economy. For more information, visit superleague.com.

About Solsten

Solsten is an AI-driven audience intelligence company that helps brands understand the psychological drivers behind human behavior. Using proprietary psychology-based data and AI models, Solsten reveals how audiences think, feel, and engage, enabling more effective strategy, creative, and experience design across digital, social, and interactive environments. Trusted by leading global brands, Solsten helps organizations move beyond surface-level data to create more relevant experiences, ads, and drive stronger engagement and performance. For more information, visit solsten.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward Looking Statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, all statements regarding Super League’s ability to implement and execute on its corporate strategies and business plan, adequately maintain and utilize its existing capital, realize the anticipated benefits of its investment in Hide or Die and/or the acquisition of Bounce, maintain compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, and capital structure, liquidity, and financing activities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, management’s current beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing standards; the Company’s ability to adequately and efficiently utilize the funds received in recent financings; the Company’s ability to execute and implement its corporate strategies; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its investment in Hide or Die, and/or the acquisition of Bounce; the Company’s ability to execute on cost reduction initiatives and strategic transactions; customer demand and adoption trends; the timing, outcome, and enforceability of any patent applications; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies and partnerships; platform, regulatory, macroeconomic and market conditions; access to, and the cost of, capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

