Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Global Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market is set to increase from USD 11.29 Billion in 2025 to USD 16.12 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.12%.

The primary force propelling this growth is the worldwide recovery in flight frequency, which demands both fleet expansion and rigorous adherence to replacement schedules for these high-wear parts. As reported by the International Air Transport Association, global passenger traffic for the full year of 2024 grew by 10.4% relative to the previous year, a surge that directly drives the need for maintenance services and the installation of new components.

Nevertheless, the market faces a substantial obstacle in the form of supply chain volatility for advanced raw materials, specifically carbon composites and high-grade steel. Difficulties in sourcing these critical inputs can lead to prolonged production delays and increased manufacturing expenses, limiting the industry's capacity to efficiently satisfy the escalating operational needs of the commercial and military aviation sectors.

Market Drivers

The enlargement of commercial aircraft fleets acts as a major catalyst for the global aircraft wheels and brakes market, generating significant demand for original equipment manufacturing. As airlines modernize to enhance fuel efficiency and accommodate recovering passenger numbers, they are placing record orders for new airframes that require advanced landing gear assemblies.

This fleet renewal strategy drives the procurement of lightweight wheel and brake systems, a trend supported by The Boeing Company's 'Commercial Market Outlook 2024-2043' from July 2024, which projects a demand for 43,975 new commercial airplanes over the next two decades. Furthermore, the business aviation sector reinforces this momentum, with Honeywell International Inc.'s October 2024 outlook forecasting up to 8,500 new business jet deliveries valued at $280 billion over the coming decade.

The second critical driver is the growth in Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activities, which sustains the market through the recurring need to replace high-wear friction components. Aircraft wheels and brakes undergo immense mechanical and thermal stress during each landing, making them frequently replaced items, and higher fleet utilization accelerates the wear of steel rotors and carbon heat sinks. This compels operators to invest heavily in aftermarket services to ensure safety, a trend evident in Safran S.A.'s July 2024 financial results, where aftermarket services for its Equipment & Defense division grew by 18% compared to the prior year, highlighting the vital revenue stream generated by maintenance requirements.

Market Challenges

Supply chain volatility regarding advanced raw materials serves as a significant restraint on the Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market. The sector depends heavily on the consistent availability of high-grade steel and carbon composites to produce components capable of withstanding extreme thermal and mechanical stress. When the sourcing of these pivotal inputs is disrupted, it creates severe production bottlenecks that force manufacturers to extend lead times and absorb rising costs, consequently compromising their ability to align production rates with the recovering schedules of aircraft manufacturers and maintenance operators.

The consequences of these supply chain fractures are visible in recent industry performance data. According to the ADS Group, commercial aircraft deliveries dropped by 14% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, a decline largely attributed to persistent supply chain constraints. This reduction in aircraft output directly impedes the wheels and brakes market by limiting the volume of new component installations, while the financial strain caused by material shortages reduces the capital available for market players to expand production capacity, thereby stifling overall market growth.

Market Trends

The transition toward Electric Brake Actuation Systems (EBAS) marks a fundamental shift in the market, utilizing electromechanical actuators instead of hydraulic lines to improve efficiency. This architecture supports the "More Electric Aircraft" initiative by offering weight savings and eliminating hydraulic fluid leaks, while the removal of complex piping facilitates plug-and-play replacement to reduce on-wing servicing time. This technology is becoming a standard for modern fleets, as highlighted by Safran Landing Systems in July 2024, noting that 81% of airlines operating the Boeing 787 Dreamliner globally have chosen the company's electric brake technology.

Concurrently, the application of predictive maintenance analytics is redefining MRO strategies by moving operators toward proactive service models. By leveraging data from onboard sensors, airlines can monitor rotor wear and brake temperature in real-time, scheduling replacements based on actual need rather than fixed intervals. This digitalization minimizes unexpected aircraft-on-ground events and optimizes the supply chain for friction materials. The extent of this transformation is illustrated by Airbus in October 2024, reporting that approximately 11,600 aircraft were connected to the Skywise platform by late 2024, enabling operators to use massive datasets to predict system failures.

Key Players Profiled in the Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market

Safran SA

Meggitt PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

RTX Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Beringer Aero

Advent Aircraft Systems, Inc.

Tactair Fluid Controls Inc.

Rapco Inc.

Matco Aircraft Landing Systems

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market, by Wheel Type:

Nose Wheel

Main Landing Gear Wheel

Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market, by Brake Type:

Carbon Brake

Steel Brake

Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market, by End-User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market, by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Aircraft Wheels Brakes Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $16.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5ff8d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment