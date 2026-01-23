Mexico Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market to Grow by USD 1 Billion During 2026-2031: Cargo Theft Threat Drives Up Security Investments

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report segments the market by End User Industry (E-Commerce, and more), Destination (Domestic, and International), Speed of Delivery (Express, and Non-Express), Shipment Weight (Heavy Weight Shipments, and more), Mode of Transport (Air, Road, and others), and Model (Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer, Consumer-To-Consumer). Market forecasts are provided in value (USD).

The Mexico courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is projected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2026, growing from USD 2.77 billion in 2025, with a further rise to USD 3.92 billion by 2031, reflecting a 5.95% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Key growth drivers include nearshoring manufacturing inflows, increasing digital retail adoption, and mandatory logistics digitization regulations.

Express operators benefit from cross-border component flows demanding guaranteed delivery windows, while non-express carriers capitalize on expanding intra-regional trade and cost-sensitive consumer demand. Current strategies focus on security investments, technology upgrades, and network realignments, notably around Felipe Angeles International Airport. Opportunities are emerging in temperature-controlled healthcare logistics, integrated multi-courier APIs for SMEs, and regional advancements driven by federal infrastructure spending.

Explosive B2C E-Commerce Penetration Post-pandemic

Mobile-first retail adoption has propelled Mexico's share of online shopping to double-digit figures by 2024, shifting preferences towards tracked door-to-door delivery. Urban penetration rates surpassing 15% have compressed delivery windows to 24 hours or less. The rise in return rates for fashion and electronics has increased the complexity of reverse logistics, prompting investments in micro-fulfillment centers and drop-off lockers. Informal sellers are transitioning to professional courier networks via social commerce, broadening the volume base. Compliance under new Foreign Trade General Rules is raising barriers for unregistered operators, boosting demand for formal CEP players equipped with digital inventory solutions.

Nearshoring Manufacturing Flows Boosting Cross-Border Parcel Volumes

The shift of electronics, automotive, and aerospace production to northern and Bajio regions injects high-value, time-sensitive components into parcel networks. USMCA incentives and just-in-time schedules enhance express premiums, favoring carriers with temperature-controlled and in-transit visibility capabilities. Strong trade ties with the U.S. support lane density, while government-backed rail projects promise additional east-west corridors bypassing Mexico City congestion. Component suppliers demand bidirectional parcel flows, enhancing network utilization rates.

Cargo-Theft Hotspots Elevating Insurance and Security Costs

Well-organized theft rings have led to route deviations and convoy protocols, increasing costs. Violent incidents prompt insurers to raise deductibles or exclude specific highways, causing premium surcharges for shippers. Technologies like real-time GPS, geofencing, and armed escorts become standard on vulnerable lanes, eroding small-carrier competitiveness. The narrowing of service availability at night extends delivery times. Secure facility handoffs and in-transit sensor data offer new revenue streams for technologically advanced providers.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the report include:

Digital SAT "Carta Porte" Compliance Accelerating Tech Adoption by Couriers

Same-Day Delivery Race Led by On-Demand Platforms

Persistent Road-Infrastructure Gaps in Southern States

Segment Analysis

E-commerce accounted for 36.10% of 2025 demand, with peak season surges from November festivals to January returns. Fashion and gadgets drive frequency, while grocery deliveries peak midday. Healthcare shipments are forecast to grow at a 6.30% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, benefiting from pharmaceutical distribution improvements and medical device import growth. DHL has allocated EUR 2 billion (USD 2.20 billion) for global health logistics through 2030, with half directed at the Americas, enhancing GDP-certified storage and temperature-controlled vehicles and bolstering the Mexico CEP market. Manufacturing, financial documents, and primary industries contribute to diversification, each needing tailored security or compliance measures.

The domestic segment constituted 62.10% of 2025 revenues in the Mexico CEP market, driven by metropolitan consumption and inter-state manufacturing. Retailers use Mexico City fulfillment centers to reach 55 million consumers within overnight range, maintaining dense van routes optimized for stop counts. Guadalajara and Monterrey have matured into secondary sort centers, relieving the capital's load. Cross-border parcels also thrive amid automotive and electronics supply-chain integration.

The Mexico CEP market size linked to international flows is anticipated to grow at a 6.20% CAGR from 2026-2031, supported by streamlined USMCA paperwork and bonded lane projects at key bridges. Airfreight accommodates time-critical prototypes, while ground express lines capitalize on USD 50-800 tariff-free thresholds, balancing speed and cost. Courier networks are investing in dual-customs clearance zones, reducing handoff times and positioning them for increased same-day border hops due to OEM nearshoring.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Demographics

4.3 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity

4.4 GDP Growth by Economic Activity

4.5 Inflation

4.6 Economic Performance and Profile

4.7 Transport and Storage Sector GDP

4.8 Export Trends

4.9 Import Trends

4.10 Fuel Price

4.11 Logistics Performance

4.12 Infrastructure

4.13 Regulatory Framework

4.14 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.15 Market Drivers

4.16 Market Restraints

4.17 Technology Innovations in the Market

4.18 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 Destination

5.2 Speed of Delivery

5.3 Model

5.4 Shipment Weight

5.5 Mode of Transport

5.6 End User Industry

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

99minutos

Correos de Mexico (MexPost)

DHL Group

Estafeta

FedEx

iVoy

Paquete Express

SkyPostal

Transporte Castores

Traxion (including Redpack)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

