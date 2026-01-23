$15+ Bn Hazelnut Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazelnut Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Hazelnut Market is projected to grow from a valuation of USD 8.96 Billion in 2025 to USD 15.21 Billion by 2031, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 9.22%.

Market expansion is chiefly driven by the sustained demand for hazelnut-based chocolate spreads and sweets, along with a transition toward vegetal diets that employ the nut in dairy alternatives. These key drivers are bolstered by growing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits of hazelnuts, specifically their high vitamin E content and healthy fat profile.

Despite this strong demand, the industry faces a major obstacle due to climate-driven supply volatility in Turkey, the leading producer nation. Adverse weather conditions, such as unpredictable rainfall and late spring frosts, frequently reduce yields and cause price instability that impedes steady market growth. According to data from the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters Association for the 2023 to 2024 season, Turkey exported 303,458 metric tons of hazelnuts, a figure that highlights the global supply chain's critical dependence on this single region.

Market Drivers

The escalating demand from the chocolate and confectionery industries serves as the primary driver of the global hazelnut economy. Major manufacturers rely heavily on premium kernels to create chocolate spreads, pralines, and filled bars, establishing a rigid demand structure that frequently exceeds the available supply. This industrial dependence compels leading companies to aggressively secure procurement volumes early in the season to hedge against shortages and price volatility. According to market sources cited by FreshPlaza in November 2025, Ferrero, the largest global buyer, was estimated to have purchased roughly 35,000 tons of hazelnuts from Turkish growers to ensure operational continuity, demonstrating the confectionery sector's dominance in shaping global trade and pricing.

Simultaneously, the surging consumption of convenience foods and healthy snacks is reshaping market dynamics by increasing the demand for larger, high-quality kernels. As consumers increasingly prioritize heart-healthy fats and plant-based proteins, the market is pivoting from exclusive industrial use toward raw and roasted snacking formats.

This trend has encouraged production in non-traditional regions like the United States, which specializes in larger nut varieties intended for direct consumption. According to the Hazelnut Marketing Board, the U.S. harvest was projected to reach approximately 116,000 tons in August 2025 due to this shifting consumption pattern; however, global supply constraints persist, with the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council forecasting Turkey's production to fall to 500,000 metric tons in November 2025, challenging the industry's capacity to meet these competing demands.

Market Challenges

Climate-induced supply volatility in Turkey represents a significant barrier to the consistent expansion of the Global Hazelnut Market. Since the industry relies heavily on this single nation for the majority of its global inventory, adverse weather patterns like droughts, erratic rainfall, and late spring frosts frequently compromise harvest yields. This environmental unpredictability causes severe supply insecurity and price instability for industrial buyers in the bakery and confectionery sectors, who need steady raw material flows for production planning. Consequently, major manufacturers are often discouraged from launching new hazelnut-based products or expanding into new regions due to fears of being unable to secure a reliable supply at a stable cost.

The magnitude of this disruption is demonstrated by recent reductions in trade volumes, which illustrate the market's difficulty in maintaining momentum. According to the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters Association, hazelnut exports from Turkey dropped to 188,731 metric tons between January and September 2025, a substantial decrease from the 213,073 metric tons exported during the same period in 2024. This decline underscores how localized climatic challenges directly restrict the global market's ability to satisfy demand.

Market Trends

The adoption of digital traceability and sustainable sourcing is rapidly transforming the sector as stakeholders emphasize supply chain transparency to address risks related to environmental degradation and labor practices. Industrial buyers are increasingly utilizing digital mapping and satellite monitoring tools to verify the origin of kernels from dispersed orchards to processing facilities, ensuring compliance with strict international ESG standards. This technological integration enables companies to effectively audit their procurement networks and reassure consumers regarding the ethical origins of their ingredients. According to Ferrero's 'Sustainability Report 2024' released in July 2025, the corporation achieved 94% traceability across its global hazelnut supply chain, marking a significant improvement in its ability to monitor raw material sources.

Concurrently, the valorization of hazelnut by-products within a circular economy framework is reshaping production models by converting processing waste into valuable industrial and agricultural inputs. Instead of discarding pruning residues, skins, and shells, the industry is applying regenerative techniques that repurpose these materials into high-efficiency biomass and organic compost to improve soil fertility and lower operational costs. This transition supports broader sustainability goals by closing the resource usage loop and enhancing the long-term viability of farming communities. According to a FreshPlaza article from January 2025 titled 'Ofi's 2023 report showcases global progress', the global ingredients supplier revealed that over 7,000 hazelnut farmers in Turkey had received specialized training in composting and crop residue management to accelerate this circular shift.

