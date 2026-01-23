Nordics Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Report 2026-2031 - Rising Demand for Same-Day Delivery Drives CEP Market Investments in Urban Micro-Hubs

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordics Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is categorized by destination (domestic and international), delivery speed (express and non-express), model (B2B and others), shipment weight, transport mode (air, road, or other), end-user industry, and country. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

The Nordics courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is projected to advance from USD 8.89 billion in 2026 to an impressive USD 10.84 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.06% within this forecast period.

This growth is driven by increasing cross-border e-commerce, strong digital infrastructure, and ongoing investments in the pharmaceutical sector, collectively boosting shipment volumes. Norway introduces mandatory digital customs processes, aiming for heightened efficiency and transparency, while Sweden's thriving GDP anchors regional volume growth. Finland emerges as the fastest-expanding market, accelerated by rail upgrades worth EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.65 billion).

The impact of express delivery growth, widespread parcel-locker installations, and fleet electrification further enhances service differentiation across densely populated urban and remote rural areas. While stricter emissions regulations temporarily push up operating costs, they also catalyze a shift toward cleaner road fleets and airfreight, vital for time-sensitive healthcare shipments.

Trends and Insights in the Nordics CEP Market

Online retail continues to outperform traditional channels, where each purchase translates into at least one shipment. Sweden leads the charge with robust online sales that drive carrier investments in over 6,000 parcel lockers, thereby easing last-mile challenges. With 95% broadband coverage, Finland, Norway, and Denmark follow similar growth patterns. The resultant volume surge favors integrated providers capable of offering late-cutoff same-day options and flexible locker pickups for rural consumers. The upward trajectory in spending through 2030 ensures positive operating leverage, even amid declining parcel weights.

Heightened Demand for Rapid Delivery

Growing consumer expectations for same-day and next-day delivery are reshaping service standards. Carriers address this demand with urban micro-hubs and extended delivery windows, which now extend to 22:00 in cities like Copenhagen and Oslo. Night-distribution models, such as Early Bird in Stockholm, leverage existing newspaper routes for faster delivery. The express sector's CAGR outpaces non-express offerings, supported by urgent healthcare and premium electronics shipments willing to pay a premium for speed.

Labor Costs and Workforce Dynamics

High labor costs in Sweden and Denmark pose margin pressures despite rising parcel volumes. Collective labor agreements limit scheduling flexibility during peak seasons, prompting increased automation trials in logistics hubs. DSV's agreement to secure jobs post-Schenker acquisition illustrates how labor considerations influence merger synergies and network adjustments.

Additional Drivers and Restraints:

End-to-end visibility enabled by robust digital infrastructure

Expansion in cross-border trade within the EU and UK post-Brexit

Stringent environmental regulations targeting road freight emissions

Segment Analysis

Healthcare parcel delivery, expanding at a 4.36% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, benefits from Denmark hosting over 50% of Nordic GMP sites, alongside significant investments from Novo Nordisk. Emphasis on GDP-compliant hubs and validated insulated packaging enables carriers to earn price premiums. Meanwhile, e-commerce remains the largest segment, comprising 42.20% of the 2025 market value. High smartphone penetration and consumer trust in digital payments bolster this segment, with manufacturing, wholesale, and retail maintaining stable contributions.

International traffic, though smaller, is predicted to surpass domestic growth at a 4.32% CAGR, driven by increasing intra-EU commerce and streamlined customs procedures. DSV's expanded network post-Schenker acquisition enhances cross-border lane capacity, offering scalable returns consolidation. Despite the prominence of domestic parcels-accounting for 64.18% of the 2025 value-consumer preference for same-day services and free returns bolsters local platforms.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Demographics

4.3 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity

4.4 GDP Growth by Economic Activity

4.5 Inflation

4.6 Economic Performance and Profile

4.7 Transport and Storage Sector GDP

4.8 Export Trends

4.9 Import Trends

4.10 Fuel Price

4.11 Logistics Performance

4.12 Infrastructure

4.13 Regulatory Framework

4.14 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.15 Market Drivers

4.16 Market Restraints

4.17 Technology Innovations in the Market

4.18 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 Destination

5.2 Speed of Delivery

5.3 Model

5.4 Shipment Weight

5.5 Mode of Transport

5.6 End User Industry

5.7 Country

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

DHL Group

DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

FedEx

GEODIS

Instabee

Jetpak Top Holding AB

Posten Bring AS

PostNord

United Parcel Service (UPS)

