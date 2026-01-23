Cell Transfection Global Market Review 2021-2025 and Growth Outlook 2026-2031 with Regional & Segmental Revenue Breakdowns

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Transfection Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cell Transfection Market is projected to expand from USD 2.08 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.49 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 9.01%. The rapid broadening of the global cell and gene therapy pipeline acts as a primary catalyst for the cell transfection market, generating an urgent need for technologies that enable the effective delivery of genetic material.

As therapeutic initiatives progress from preclinical stages to commercial-scale manufacturing, biopharmaceutical developers require reliable transfection methods to produce viral vectors and engineer cell-based medicines with high consistency. This intense development activity is underscored by the sheer volume of active candidates; according to an April 2024 report by the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy and Citeline, there were over 4,000 gene, cell, and RNA therapies in development worldwide. Consequently, this expanding pipeline propels the sustained procurement of essential transfection reagents and electroporation instruments required for diverse delivery workflows.

Simultaneously, escalating investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D is significantly reinforcing market growth, with major industry leaders aggressively funding new facilities to bolster drug discovery and production capabilities. These financial commitments are increasingly focused on advanced manufacturing centers that employ transfection for recombinant protein synthesis and genomic medicine development. For instance, Eli Lilly announced a $4.5 billion investment in October 2024 to create the Lilly Medicine Foundry, a facility aimed at integrating research with advanced manufacturing. This trend of infrastructure expansion is widespread; in December 2024, DCAT Value Chain Insights reported that Novo Nordisk invested approximately $6.8 billion cumulatively that year to enlarge its global production network, highlighting the industrial-scale demand for bioprocessing technologies.

Market Challenges

The cytotoxicity and variable efficiency linked to standard transfection techniques represent a critical impediment that directly obstructs the expansion of the Global Cell Transfection Market. These technical shortcomings lead to inconsistent gene transfer and diminished cellular viability, which significantly elevates the risk of batch failure during the manufacturing of advanced therapies. When transfection reagents cause cellular toxicity or fail to achieve required potency standards, manufacturers face high rates of out-of-specification products, resulting in substantial financial setbacks and prolonged production schedules. This unpredictability creates a formidable barrier to scaling operations, compelling companies to divert excessive resources toward quality control and process repetition rather than market growth.

For example, the challenge of maintaining cell health during the transfection process is a leading cause of manufacturing attrition. Data from commercial-stage cell therapy production, as reported by the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2024, indicated that out-of-specification rates for certain gene-modified therapies reached approximately 28%, with low cellular viability pinpointed as a primary driver of these failures. Such high failure rates highlight the operational volatility introduced by current transfection methods, thereby restricting the industry's ability to reliably satisfy the surging demand for biopharmaceutical products.

Market Trends

The market is increasingly prioritizing the adoption of non-viral lipid nanoparticle vectors to address the safety concerns and manufacturing bottlenecks inherent in viral delivery systems. Biopharmaceutical developers are rapidly integrating these synthetic carriers because they offer reduced immunogenicity and streamlined scalability for delivering mRNA and gene-editing payloads compared to traditional viral vectors. This strategic pivot toward advanced non-viral mechanisms is fueling substantial capital investment in companies focused on next-generation delivery technologies. For instance, Capstan Therapeutics secured $175 million in Series B financing in March 2024 specifically to further its proprietary targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) platform for the in vivo engineering of immune cells, underscoring the industry's confidence in lipid-based systems as the future standard for the safe administration of complex genetic medicines.

Concurrently, there is a definitive transition toward scalable cGMP-compliant electroporation platforms engineered to maintain high transfection efficiency while satisfying rigorous regulatory standards for commercial manufacturing. As therapeutic programs advance from discovery to clinical application, firms are replacing manual techniques with automated physical delivery systems that ensure consistent performance across large production volumes, thereby mitigating the risk of batch variability. This growing reliance on validated, high-throughput instrumentation is evidenced by major technology adoptions within the sector; for example, MaxCyte entered into a strategic platform license with Legend Biotech in May 2024, granting rights to use its Flow Electroporation technology for the development of a diverse cell therapy portfolio. Such agreements emphasize the critical role of standardized, automated electroporation workflows in securing the supply chain for advanced cellular therapies.

Key Players Profiled in the Cell Transfection Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Lonza Group AG

QIAGEN NV

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

MaxCyte, Inc.

Polyplus-transfection SA

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Cell Transfection Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Cell Transfection Market, by Method:

Electroporation

Lipofection

Calcium Phosphate

Viral Transfection

Others

Cell Transfection Market, by End User:

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Cell Transfection Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hk759h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment