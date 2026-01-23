Online Grocery Market Opportunities and Regional Growth Forecast 2026-2031: Quick Commerce Spurs Infrastructure Overhaul, as Industry Grows at 21.36% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Grocery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Grocery Market is anticipated to expand from USD 66.15 Billion in 2025 to USD 211.34 Billion by 2031, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.36%. The rise of quick commerce and instant delivery services is fundamentally reshaping consumer expectations by compressing fulfillment windows from days into minutes.

This shift forces traditional retailers to upgrade their logistics infrastructure, incorporating dark stores and micro-fulfillment centers to enable rapid dispatch. Such adoption highlights a structural move toward immediate gratification in urban areas, compelling companies to compete based on speed rather than just price or product variety. As noted in Zomato's 'Shareholder Letter' from May 2024, their quick commerce division, Blinkit, achieved a 97% year-over-year growth in Gross Order Value, confirming the intense demand for these rapid fulfillment models.

A growing consumer preference for convenience and time-saving solutions acts as the second crucial engine for market stability and customer retention. As working professionals seek to streamline their schedules, features such as recurring grocery subscriptions and seamless reordering interfaces have become essential, elevating online grocery from a supplementary option to a primary sourcing channel. According to the FMI: The Food Industry Association's 'U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends 2024' report released in May 2024, online grocery penetration remained strong, with 68% of consumers buying groceries online at least occasionally. This consistent usage drives substantial platform activity, evidenced by Instacart generating a Gross Transaction Value of $8.32 billion in the first quarter of 2024 alone.

Market Challenges

The most substantial operational obstacle hindering the Global Online Grocery Market's expansion is the severe pressure on profitability caused by the prohibitive costs of final-mile logistics and complex inventory management. Unlike traditional retail models where consumers handle the time and cost of product retrieval, the online model transfers the expensive burden of picking, packing, and transporting goods to the retailer. This shift results in a distorted cost structure that is difficult to align with the grocery sector's inherently low margins, often leaving retailers unable to absorb fulfillment expenses without imposing fees that might dampen the convenience-driven demand fueling the market.

This financial fragility directly impedes retailers' ability to scale operations or aggressively enter new geographic territories. According to FMI: The Food Industry Association, the average net profit for food retailers in 2024 was only 1.7%. This extremely narrow margin implies that the additional costs associated with digital fulfillment can easily negate profitability, transforming high-volume online sales into financial liabilities rather than assets. Consequently, established grocers frequently limit their digital investments to protect their bottom line, effectively capping the overall growth potential of the online channel.

Market Trends

The expansion of Retail Media Networks and digital advertising on grocery platforms is rapidly emerging as a vital mechanism for ensuring financial sustainability within the Global Online Grocery Market. Facing persistent margin compression from fulfillment costs, digital retailers are increasingly monetizing their high-traffic platforms by selling targeted advertising space to CPG brands. This structural evolution converts grocery interfaces into high-margin media ecosystems, enabling companies to offset operational expenses while providing brands with valuable closed-loop performance data that links ad spend directly to transactions. For instance, Instacart's 'Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter' from August 2025 reported a 12% year-over-year increase in advertising and other revenue to $255 million, validating the sector's reliance on high-margin ad streams to strengthen platform economics.

Simultaneously, the implementation of sustainable and green last-mile logistics solutions is reshaping distribution networks to meet environmental mandates and efficiency targets. Retailers are moving beyond simple speed metrics to prioritize carbon reduction through the deployment of electric vehicle fleets and sophisticated route optimization algorithms. This trend allows grocers to lower fuel consumption and achieve strict corporate sustainability goals, appealing directly to the growing segment of eco-conscious consumers. According to Tesco PLC's 'Interim Results 2025/26' announcement in October 2025, the integration of AI-driven transport planning tools successfully removed approximately 100,000 delivery miles per week from its network, demonstrating the significant operational and environmental efficiencies achievable through green logistics technologies.

Key Players Profiled in the Online Grocery Market:

Target Corporation

The Kroger Co.

J Sainsbury plc

Amazon.com, Inc.

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Woolworths Group Limited

Reliance Retail Limited

Walmart Inc.

Tesco PLC

Report Scope

Online Grocery Market, by Product Type:

Fresh Produce

Breakfast & Dairy

Snacks & Beverages

Staples & Cooking Essentials

Others

Online Grocery Market, by Delivery Type:

Instant Delivery

Scheduled Delivery

Online Grocery Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $66.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $211.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.3% Regions Covered Global

