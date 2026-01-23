Bio-based Pouching Material Market Trends 2026-35

Ottawa, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bio-based pouching material market is forecasted to expand from USD 775.78 million in 2026 to USD 1256.06 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 to 2035. The market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for sustainable packaging in the food, beverage, cosmetics, and household goods sectors. According to data published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Meant by the Bio-based Pouching Material?

The bio-based pouching material refers to the industry segment focused on producing and utilizing flexible packaging made wholly or partly from renewable biological resources, such as corn starch, sugarcane, cellulose, or agricultural waste, as an alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics. The primary goal is to provide sustainable packaging solutions with a lower environmental impact and reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

Private Industry Investments for Bio-based Pouching Materials:

TIPA has received significant funding, including a $70 million Series C round, to develop a wide range of biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable packaging solutions, including films, laminates, and pouches. Fibmold secured $10 million in Series A funding from investors like Omnivore to manufacture packaging products, including those suitable for food, pharma, and beauty industries, from natural fibers and agricultural waste. Shellworks, a biotech startup, raised over $7 million in seed funding to create sustainable biopolymer products from waste crustacean shells that are home-compostable and plastic-free alternatives. Kelpi uses seaweed to create bioplastic packaging and recently secured over $5.5 million from venture capital firms to scale its technology and replace multi-layer plastic packaging in various applications, including food trays. Bambrew raised more than $7 million in equity and debt funding to expand production of green packaging for fast-moving consumer goods brands using materials like bamboo, addressing the rising demand for sustainable solutions in Asia.





What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Bio-based Pouching Material Market?

E-commerce Growth: Rising online shopping fuels demand for sustainable pouches for delivery and product protection.

Material Innovation: Development of advanced bio-polymers and natural materials improves functionality and biodegradability, replacing traditional plastics.

Regulatory Push: Government policies against single-use plastics and corporate sustainability targets accelerate adoption.





What Is the Potential Growth Rate of the Bio-based Pouching Material Industry?

The growth of the bio-based pouching material industry is driven by growing environmental concerns and consumer demand, which increases awareness and also pushes consumers towards the use of eco-friendly products. The stringent regulations and technological advancements for improving the performance, durability, and barrier properties of bio-based materials make them suitable for use in various industries, driving the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis:

How Did Europe Dominate the Bio-based Pouching Material Market?

Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of 42.5% in 2025, characterized by stringent environmental policies and circular economy mandates. Strong collaboration between packaging producers and material developers accelerates the commercialization of advanced bio-based structures.

Germany: Bio-based Pouching Material Market Growth Trends

Germany stands out as a key European market due to its advanced packaging industry and strong regulatory compliance culture. The country emphasizes recyclable and bio-based flexible packaging solutions, particularly in food and industrial applications. High consumer awareness, coupled with innovation in bio-polymer films and multilayer pouching materials, reinforces Germany’s leadership position.

How did the Rapid Expansion of Industries Support the Growth of the Bio-Based Pouching Material Industry in the Asia Pacific?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of flexible packaging, rising environmental awareness, and a strong regulatory push toward sustainable material. Cost-competitive manufacturing, availability of agricultural feedstocks, and growing urban consumption further support regional market expansion.

China Bio-based Pouching Material Market Growth Trends

China plays a pivotal role within the Asia Pacific due to its massive packaging industry and increasing government focus on biodegradable and renewable materials. Investments in bio-polymer processing technologies and domestic production capacity strengthen China’s market position.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insight

How Did the Bio-PE/ Bio-PET Segment Dominated the Bio-Based Pouching Material Market In 2025?

The bio-PE / bio-PET segment dominated the market with a share of 34.4% in 2025 due to its compatibility with existing plastic processing infrastructure and recycling streams. Strong adoption is observed in food, beverage, and personal care packaging, where brand owners prioritize drop-in sustainable alternatives without compromising performance.

The PHA & PLA blends segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market, since they are fully or partially biodegradable biopolymers increasingly used in compostable pouching materials. These materials are favored in applications targeting environmental compliance and circular economy goals. However, cost, thermal stability, and moisture sensitivity continue to influence their adoption across high-barrier packaging formats.

Pouch Type Insight

Which Pouch Type Segment Dominated the Bio-Based Pouching Material Market In 2025?

The stand-up pouches segment dominated the market with a share of 31.4% in 2025, due to their lightweight design, shelf appeal, and efficient material usage. Demand is particularly strong in food, beverage, and nutraceutical segments, where flexible packaging formats enable extended shelf life, branding flexibility, and reduced transportation emissions.

The spout pouches segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market, due to their convenience, resealability, and suitability for liquid and semi-liquid products. However, achieving adequate barrier performance and sealing strength using biobased materials remains a key technical focus area for manufacturers.

Barrier Performance Insight

How Did the High-Barrier Laminated Films Segment Dominated the Bio-Based Pouching Material Market In 2025?

The high-barrier laminated films segment dominated the market with a share of 53.8% in 2025, since they are used where oxygen, moisture, and light protection are critical, particularly in food and pharmaceutical applications. Although performance levels are improving, balancing biodegradability with barrier efficiency remains a challenge, influencing material selection and multilayer design strategies.

The medium-barrier co-extruded films segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market, since they are widely used in applications with moderate shelf-life requirements. Their simpler structure supports recyclability and sustainability compliance, making them attractive for brands transitioning from conventional plastics to biobased alternatives without significantly increasing packaging complexity.

End-Use Industry Insight

Which End Use Industry Segment Dominated the Bio-Based Pouching Material Market In 2025?

The food & beverages segment dominated the market with a share of 35.8% in 2025, driven by regulatory pressure, consumer preference for sustainable packaging, and brand sustainability commitments. Performance requirements such as shelf life, safety, and sealing integrity continue to shape material innovation in this segment.

The pharmaceutical & nutraceutical segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market, as they are adopted for supplements, powders, and medical nutrition products. Growth is supported by rising demand for eco-friendly healthcare packaging, although stringent validation requirements and performance consistency remain critical considerations for broader adoption.

Application/Use-Case Insight

How Did the Ambient Shelf Pouches Segment Dominated the Bio-Based Pouching Material Market In 2025?

The ambient shelf pouches segment dominated the market with a share of 37.8% in 2025, since they are widely applied in products that do not require thermal processing, such as dry foods, snacks, and nutritional powders. Cost efficiency and sustainability labeling are key drivers supporting adoption in this use case.

The retort/sterilized food pouches segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market, as they represent a technically demanding application for biobased materials due to high temperature and pressure exposure. Growth in this segment is gradual, driven by innovation aimed at balancing thermal stability with environmental performance.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Bio-Based Pouching Material Industry

In November 2025, Storopack launched a new polyurethane foam packaging solution called FOAMplus® 7008-BIO, which contains over 83% bio-based carbon content. This foam product is also available paired with a certified bio-based film.

In August 2025, the Otrivin brand nasal spray pump from Haleon was launched with 52% ISCC Plus certified bio-based material, which is derived from renewable sources like bio-waste and residual oils using a mass balance approach.

Top Companies in the Bio-Based Pouching Material Market & Their Offerings:

Huhtamaki : Offers the Blueloop™ range of mono-material and bio-based laminates designed for high-barrier food and personal care pouches.

: Offers the Blueloop™ range of mono-material and bio-based laminates designed for high-barrier food and personal care pouches. Sealed Air : Produces CRYOVAC® compostable and plant-based resin films focused on liquid and food packaging applications .

: Produces CRYOVAC® compostable and plant-based resin films focused on liquid and . Uflex : Manufactures Flexfresh™ compostable films and Asclepius™ PCR-based films to reduce plastic waste in flexible packaging.

: Manufactures Flexfresh™ compostable films and Asclepius™ PCR-based films to reduce plastic waste in flexible packaging. Taghleef Industries : Produces NATIVIA® bio-based PLA films and bioPP options derived from renewable, mass-balanced feedstocks.

: Produces NATIVIA® bio-based PLA films and bioPP options derived from renewable, mass-balanced feedstocks. Futamura : Specializes in NatureFlex™, a range of cellulose-based films made from wood pulp that are fully home and industrial-compostable.

: Specializes in NatureFlex™, a range of cellulose-based films made from wood pulp that are fully home and industrial-compostable. NatureWorks (Ingeo PLA) : Supplies Ingeo™ biopolymer resins used to create high-clarity, compostable pouch layers with a low carbon footprint.

: Supplies Ingeo™ biopolymer resins used to create high-clarity, compostable pouch layers with a low carbon footprint. Corbion : Provides Luminy® PLA resins that enable heat-resistant, bio-based pouching solutions suitable for food contact.

: Provides Luminy® PLA resins that enable heat-resistant, bio-based pouching solutions suitable for food contact. Innovia Films : Offers Encore and Rayoface™ films featuring renewable content and high-barrier performance for sustainable pouches.

: Offers Encore and Rayoface™ films featuring renewable content and high-barrier performance for sustainable pouches. Novamont : Develops Mater-Bi® bioplastics, which are widely used to create biodegradable and compostable films for food and waste pouches.

: Develops Mater-Bi® bioplastics, which are widely used to create biodegradable and compostable films for food and waste pouches. Mitsubishi Chemical / MPP : Manufactures Hostaphan® sustainable polyester films, including grades with bio-based content and high recycled material.

: Manufactures Hostaphan® sustainable polyester films, including grades with bio-based content and high recycled material. Huhtamaki Specialty Films : Delivers specialized paper-based and bio-polymeric laminates aimed at replacing traditional multi-layer plastics.

: Delivers specialized paper-based and bio-polymeric laminates aimed at replacing traditional multi-layer plastics. BASF: Supplies ecovio®, a compostable biopolymer blend used for high-performance flexible films and certified compostable bags.

Segment Covered in the Report

Material Type

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Bio-PE / Bio-PET (drop-in bio-based polyolefins/polyesters)

PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

Starch-based blends

Cellulose-based films (e.g., regenerated cellulose)

PBAT / biodegradable blends (bio-based content blends)

Pouch Type

Stand-up pouches

Spout pouches

Zipper / resealable pouches

Flat / lay-flat pouches

Retortable pouches



Barrier Performance

High-barrier laminated films

Medium-barrier co-extruded films

Breathable/permeable films



End-use Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Household & Home Care

Pet Food & Animal Feed



Application / Use-case

Ambient shelf pouches

Frozen/chilled product pouches

Retort / sterilized food pouches

Snack & confectionery pouches

By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

