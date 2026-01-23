Sustainable Fashion Brand Market Set to Surge to $10.55 Billion by 2032. New Report Reveals the Operational Imperatives Transforming the Industry

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Fashion Brand Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The era of sustainable fashion has arrived and it is reshaping how apparel, footwear, and accessory brands compete, operate, and grow. A new global market research report, Sustainable Fashion Brand Market – Global Forecast 2026‑2032, now available from Research and Markets, lays out the comprehensive data, strategic insights, and operational frameworks that leaders need to navigate this fast‑evolving marketplace.

Forecasting robust growth at a 10.56% CAGR through 2032, the sustainable fashion brand market is projected to nearly double in value from USD 5.71 billion in 2026 to USD 10.55 billion by 2032. This expansion reflects not just rising consumer demand, but also the increasing integration of sustainability into core business systems rather than as peripheral brand messaging.

“As sustainability shifts from narrative to evidence‑based performance, the brands that win will be those that embed traceability, governance, and circular design into every stage of their value chains,” said a senior analyst involved in the research.

This report goes far beyond market sizing. It offers decision‑grade intelligence that enables fashion executives, sustainability strategists, supply chain leaders, and product developers to:

Key Takeaways from This Report

Sustainable fashion is increasingly tied to verified environmental and social performance, offering strategic advantages in consumer trust and market positioning.

The shift from voluntary to enforceable sustainability commitments is reshaping industry standards, emphasizing the importance of traceability and auditable claims.

United States tariff dynamics are driving sustainable fashion strategies in sourcing, pricing, and inventory, highlighting the necessity of integrating trade strategy with sustainability efforts.

Segmentation strategies must accommodate different customer expectations and product use-cases, stressing customization in materials, claims, and circularity to boost brand credibility.

Regional dynamics demand an alignment of local regulations, consumer expectations, and infrastructure to ensure competitive advantage across diverse markets.

This report is a must‑have for professionals across the sustainable fashion ecosystem, including:

CEOs and business unit leaders seeking actionable strategies for integrating sustainability into core operations

seeking actionable strategies for integrating sustainability into core operations Sustainability and compliance officers tasked with navigating evolving regulatory and claims environments

tasked with navigating evolving regulatory and claims environments Supply chain and procurement executives focused on resilient, traceable sourcing

focused on resilient, traceable sourcing Product and design teams aiming to align material choices with consumer expectations and performance criteria

aiming to align material choices with consumer expectations and performance criteria Investor and market analysts requiring robust forecasts and segmentation to inform decision‑making

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

The key companies profiled in this Sustainable Fashion Brand market report include:

Allbirds

Amour Vert

ARMEDANGELS

EILEEN FISHER

Finisterre

Gabriela Hearst

Girlfriend Collective

Kotn

Mara Hoffman

MATE the Label

MUD Jeans

Nudie Jeans

Outerknown

Pact

PANGAIA

Patagonia

People Tree

PrAna

Reformation

Stella McCartney Ltd

Story MFG

Tentree

Veja

Vuori

Yes Friends

