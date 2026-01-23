20 Million Patients Benefit from da Vinci Surgery Globally

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (NASDAQ: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced that more than 20 million patients worldwide have been operated on by surgeons using da Vinci surgical systems.

The milestone was reached as of the end of 2025, with more than 3.1 million da Vinci procedures performed last year alone. This achievement reflects the continued adoption of, and expanded patient access to, Intuitive’s minimally invasive technology.

“This achievement is a direct result of the dedication of surgeons and care teams around the globe to provide the best possible care for their patients,” said Intuitive chief executive officer Dave Rosa. “It underscores our belief in a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better. For 30 years, we’ve worked toward that vision and we look forward to continuing our journey to help improve outcomes for patients everywhere.”

With experience drawn from 20 million procedures, Intuitive is uniquely positioned to translate insights from real-world use into technology, training, and system enhancements—supporting continuous innovation and helping healthcare systems improve outcomes, reduce variability and deliver high-quality care safely and effectively.

Innovation Across Platforms and Ecosystems

Intuitive’s dedication to innovation is reflected throughout its robotic-assisted platforms and their surrounding ecosystems, each designed to help physicians and hospital teams pursue their goals of improving clinical outcomes, enhancing patient and care team experiences, lowering the total cost of care, and expanding access to high-quality, minimally invasive care:

da Vinci 5 , the company’s latest system, delivers more than 10,000x the computing power of its predecessor, da Vinci Xi, unlocking new hardware and software capabilities to help enhance patient care.

, the company’s latest system, delivers more than 10,000x the computing power of its predecessor, da Vinci Xi, unlocking new hardware and software capabilities to help enhance patient care. da Vinci Single Port (SP) continues to expand indications globally, enabling more procedures to be performed through a single incision.

continues to expand indications globally, enabling more procedures to be performed through a single incision. Ion, Intuitive’s robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform, was used by physicians to perform more than 140,000 lung biopsies in 2025, with evidence showing its use could help patients with suspected lung cancer receive an early diagnosis.





Each of these platforms is supported by an ecosystem that includes advanced training, program optimization and ongoing collaborations that can help hospitals and care teams deliver high-quality, minimally invasive care safely and effectively.

“While we are proud of what has been accomplished to date, we are focused on the future because we believe the opportunity to impact the lives of more patients is significant,” added Rosa.

About Intuitive

Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.

About da Vinci Surgical Systems

There are several models of the da Vinci surgical system. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels, and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

About the Ion Endoluminal System

The Ion Endoluminal System is a robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform that utilizes instruments and accessories for which the first cleared indication is minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. The system features an ultra-thin, ultra-maneuverable catheter that can articulate 180 degrees in all directions and allows navigation far into the peripheral lung and provides the stability necessary for precision in a biopsy. Information provided by the Ion Endoluminal System or its components should be considered guidance only and not replace clinical decisions made by a trained physician.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.intuitive.com.

Important Safety Information

For product intended use and/or indications for use, risks, cautions, and warnings and full prescribing information, visit https://manuals.intuitivesurgical.com/market. For summary of the risks associated with surgery and bronchoscopy refer to www.intuitive.com/safety.

