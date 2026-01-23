Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Pressure Sensors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market is projected to expand from USD 8.85 Billion in 2025 to USD 15.53 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.83%.

Market growth is primarily driven by stringent government regulations concerning emissions and fuel efficiency, which demand precise control over internal combustion processes. Additionally, the global shift toward vehicle electrification and the mandatory inclusion of advanced safety features are fueling demand for specialized sensors to manage battery thermal runaway and hydraulic braking. This expansion is supported by high manufacturing volumes in major automotive hubs. For instance, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported a total vehicle production volume of 31.28 million units in 2024, highlighting the massive scale of component requirements.

Despite this positive trajectory, the market faces a significant challenge due to recurring volatility within the semiconductor supply chain. As modern vehicles increasingly depend on complex electronic architectures, the inconsistent availability of essential microchips creates production bottlenecks and cost instabilities, complicating sensor assembly.

This fragility in the supply network forces component manufacturers to struggle with securing reliable raw material inventories to meet the high volume of orders from global automotive OEMs. Consequently, these logistical constraints threaten to delay delivery schedules and potentially slow overall market growth if supply chain issues persist.

Market Drivers

The rapid adoption of electric and hybrid vehicle architectures is a major driver for the global automotive pressure sensors market, shifting component demand toward battery management applications. As manufacturers transition away from internal combustion engines, the focus has moved to monitoring thermal runaway events and regulating coolant pressure within high-voltage battery packs to ensure operational safety.

This electrification trend requires highly sensitive pressure transducers capable of detecting minute variances in battery housings and HVAC heat pump systems, which are crucial for maximizing driving range. The International Energy Agency's 'Global EV Outlook 2024' notes that global electric car sales reached nearly 14 million in 2023, reflecting a substantial increase in the installed base for these specialized sensing technologies.

Simultaneously, the implementation of stringent government safety mandates compels the integration of robust pressure monitoring solutions in chassis and braking sub-systems. Modern electronic stability control and automatic emergency braking architectures rely on hydraulic brake pressure sensors to execute precise interventions, ensuring regulatory compliance.

This demand is further amplified by the development of regenerative braking systems that blend friction and electrical braking. Highlighting the scale of this sector, Continental AG reported sales of €20.3 billion in its Automotive group for the fiscal year 2023, while Sensata Technologies generated total net revenue of $4.05 billion for the full year 2023. These figures underscore the sustained and massive industrial demand for sensor-rich safety platforms.

Market Challenges

The recurring volatility within the semiconductor supply chain significantly impedes the Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by disrupting the manufacturing of essential sensor components. Since modern pressure sensors rely heavily on microchips to regulate systems like engine manifolds and transmissions, inconsistent chip availability creates immediate production bottlenecks.

This unpredictability prevents sensor manufacturers from maintaining the steady inventory levels necessary to meet the just-in-time delivery schedules of global automotive OEMs. Consequently, the inability to secure raw materials delays final vehicle assembly, causing a ripple effect that slows revenue recognition and creates cost instabilities across the component sector.

This disruption in the supply network directly correlates with reduced vehicle manufacturing volumes, thereby limiting the installation base for new sensors. The impact of such logistical constraints on production output is substantiated by recent industry data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), which reported that passenger car production in the European Union declined by 6.2% year-on-year in 2024. This contraction in vehicle output demonstrates how supply chain fragility hampers the broader market, as the reduced number of vehicles manufactured leads to a corresponding decrease in the procurement and deployment of automotive pressure sensors.

Market Trends

The market is undergoing a distinct structural shift toward the miniaturization of components using advanced MEMS and NEMS architectures. As vehicle electronic architectures become increasingly dense, OEMs are prioritizing micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) that provide high-performance pressure sensing within significantly reduced footprints.

This transition allows for the direct integration of pressure transducers into transmission control units and engine management modules, effectively eliminating the need for bulky discrete housings and reducing overall vehicle weight. The commercial scale of this technological reliance is reflected in the financial performance of major semiconductor suppliers like Infineon Technologies AG, which reported revenue of €8.42 billion for its Automotive segment in the 2024 fiscal year, highlighting robust industrial demand for these compact silicon-based sensing solutions.

Additionally, the development of ultra-high pressure sensors for hydrogen fuel cell systems is emerging as a critical trend to support alternative propulsion fleets. Unlike standard internal combustion or battery electric applications, hydrogen vehicles necessitate specialized sensors capable of withstanding storage pressures exceeding 700 bar while resisting hydrogen embrittlement.

Manufacturers are responding by engineering robust stainless-steel sensing elements with specialized alloy coatings to ensure leak-proof integrity in these extreme environments. The rising trajectory of this niche segment is evident in recent adoption figures from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, which reported sales of 5,076 fuel cell vehicles in China from January to November 2024, driving the specific requirement for these extreme high-pressure monitoring components.

