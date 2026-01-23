Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market is projected to expand from USD 83.33 Billion in 2025 to USD 111.35 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 4.95%.

The primary forces driving this expansion include rising geopolitical instability in strategic maritime zones and the rapid spread of advanced supersonic missile technologies, which demand significant upgrades to fleet protection. Naval modernization initiatives worldwide are increasingly focusing on acquiring automated interception systems to safeguard high-value vessels against these changing aerial dangers. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the combined arms revenues of the top 100 global manufacturing firms hit a record 679 billion dollars in 2024, as reported in 2025, a rise largely driven by the critical need for sophisticated air and missile defense capabilities.

Despite this robust growth potential, the market encounters a significant obstacle due to the immense costs involved in developing and integrating these intricate defense suites into existing naval platforms. The financial strain of testing and sustaining next-generation technologies limits the capacity of nations with tighter defense budgets to procure comprehensive protection against contemporary anti-ship threats. This economic hurdle often causes delays in procurement timelines and impedes the complete implementation of the multi-layered defense architectures essential for modern naval combat.

Market Drivers

The rapid spread of advanced hypersonic and stealth anti-ship missiles acts as a major engine for market growth. Nations are aggressively creating high-speed, maneuverable projectiles that threaten traditional defensive systems, forcing naval forces to hasten the fielding of next-generation kinetic interceptors. This technical imperative fuels significant industrial momentum as navies aim to eliminate capability deficiencies against complex aerial risks.

For example, according to RTX, the U.S. Navy awarded a 333 million dollar contract in January 2025 for the production of Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Block IA missiles, which are vital for intercepting dynamic threats at long ranges. To further strengthen ship self-defense against immediate threats, RTX reported securing a 205 million dollar contract in September 2025 to supply upgrades and ongoing production for the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, ensuring solid terminal defense for the fleet.

Rising government defense budgets dedicated to naval survivability provide the essential financial backing for these acquisitions. Acknowledging the susceptibility of high-value maritime assets, defense ministries are prioritizing investments in integrated multi-layered defense networks that merge kinetic munitions with new technologies. This fiscal dedication enables nations to move toward solutions that are more cost-efficient and offer deeper magazines.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the government awarded a 316 million pound contract to MBDA in November 2025 to provide DragonFire laser-directed energy weapons to the Royal Navy, demonstrating a strategic pivot toward funding advanced survivability suites. These increased allocations permit manufacturers to expand production and maintain continuous research, ensuring fleet protection remains potent against shifting asymmetric and conventional threats.

Market Challenges

The Global Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market confronts a major hurdle related to the enormous expenses involved in developing, testing, and integrating multi-layered defensive structures. The engineering required to build systems that can intercept high-speed supersonic and hypersonic threats demands massive capital investment, resulting in elevated unit costs for naval operators. This financial pressure compels nations with limited defense budgets to restrict their purchase volumes or prolong acquisition schedules, effectively delaying the complete modernization of their fleets and leaving critical maritime assets vulnerable to developing aerial dangers.

These economic obstacles effectively retard the adoption speed of advanced interception capabilities, as instability in funding frequently interrupts long-term procurement plans. According to the National Defense Industrial Association, 61 percent of private sector participants in the defense industrial base identified federal budget processes as a critical operational challenge in 2025, highlighting how fiscal uncertainty and funding rigidity directly obstruct the timely delivery of essential defense systems. Consequently, the high implementation costs hinder the broad deployment of comprehensive protection suites, limiting market expansion despite the evident operational need for improved fleet security.

Market Trends

The rise of Networked Cooperative Engagement Capabilities is transforming defense strategies by moving the focus from platform-centric to network-centric warfare operations. This trend entails linking various sensors and shooters into a single fire control grid, enabling naval forces to attack hostile targets using data from distant assets instead of depending solely on onboard equipment.

By establishing a unified integrated air picture, navies can optimize the effective range of interceptors and provide backup against saturation attacks from anti-ship missiles. Demonstrating the need for these integrated command frameworks, MilMag reported in May 2025 that Northrop Grumman received two contracts worth 1.4 billion dollars to manufacture additional Integrated Battle Command System components for the Polish Armed Forces, supporting the global move toward unified air and missile defense networks.

Simultaneously, the progress in Solid-State Radar Technologies is essential for spotting smaller, faster stealth threats in cluttered maritime settings. The market is actively moving from mechanical arrays to Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) systems that use Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, delivering better power density and sensitivity.

These advanced radars offer simultaneous multi-mission functions, such as volume search, tracking, and missile guidance, greatly shortening reaction times against supersonic and hypersonic projectiles. Underscoring this technological shift, Naval Technology reported in June 2025 that the U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon a 536 million dollar contract to upgrade fleet capabilities with the SPY-6 radar family, affirming the operational priority placed on high-sensitivity detection systems.

Key Players Profiled in the Anti-Ship Missile Defense System Market

BAE Systems PLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

MBDA Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

