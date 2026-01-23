Ethanol Markets and Competition Assessment Report 2026: Global Revenues Forecast to Hit $128.6 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ethanol Market is projected to expand from USD 96.35 Billion in 2025 to USD 128.61 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 4.93%. The enforcement of strict biofuel blending mandates and policy frameworks acts as a primary catalyst for the industry's structural growth, with governments increasingly requiring higher ethanol integration rates in gasoline to support national decarbonization strategies and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

According to the Press Information Bureau's October 2024 update on the 'Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme,' the ethanol blending percentage in India climbed to 15.8% in August 2024. This regulatory consistency encourages producers to scale their operations and guarantees long-term demand, prompting oil marketing companies to invest significantly in the necessary storage and distribution infrastructure to meet these advancing targets.

Concurrently, emerging applications in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are establishing a high-value diversification channel for the market, as the aviation sector adopts ethanol-to-jet technologies to meet net-zero goals with a scalable, low-carbon alternative to traditional jet fuel. According to LanzaJet's January 2024 press release regarding 'Freedom Pines Fuels,' the company opened the world's first ethanol-to-SAF production plant with an annual capacity of 10 million gallons. To support this rising industrial consumption, feedstock availability is increasing in key regions; according to Conab in October 2024, Brazil's total corn production is anticipated to hit 119.7 million tons for the 2024-25 cycle, ensuring ample raw materials for the country's rapidly growing corn ethanol industry.

Market Challenges

The global ethanol market faces considerable hurdles driven by the volatility of feedstock prices and the inherent unpredictability of agricultural yields. Because the industry relies heavily on biomass sources such as corn and sugarcane, it is uniquely susceptible to environmental conditions, where adverse weather can cause sudden fluctuations in crop output, leading to supply constraints and sharp increases in raw material costs. This instability fosters a challenging financial environment in which producers struggle to forecast operating margins or commit to consistent production schedules, thereby discouraging long-term investment and impeding the industry's ability to maintain a stable growth trajectory.

This vulnerability is clearly illustrated by recent production data. According to the Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association (UNICA), cumulative ethanol production in Brazil's Center-South region reached 23.02 billion liters by mid-October 2025, marking an 8.8% decrease compared to the same period in the previous harvest cycle. Such a contraction in output, resulting from feedstock processing limitations, demonstrates how agricultural variability can directly restrict market expansion and disrupt the reliability of global supply chains.

Market Trends

The strategic adoption of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) is fundamentally reshaping the ethanol landscape as producers aim to reduce carbon intensity (CI) scores to qualify for premium tax incentives and fulfill net-zero pledges. Departing from traditional volume-based blending mandates, this trend emphasizes decarbonizing the production process itself, effectively converting biorefineries into carbon-negative assets capable of competing in low-carbon fuel markets. This structural shift is demonstrated by a surge in planned infrastructure projects intended to aggregate and sequester emissions from fermentation; according to a February 2025 Carbon Pulse article, 51 CCS projects were in the planning stages across the US by late 2024, targeting the sequestration of at least 30.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually from ethanol facilities.

At the same time, the market is experiencing increased diversification into bio-ethylene and bioplastic feedstocks, reducing the industry's exclusive reliance on the transportation fuel sector. Producers are increasingly upgrading ethanol into green ethylene, a vital precursor for renewable plastics, to address the growing global demand for sustainable packaging and circular economy solutions. This application allows manufacturers to hedge against fuel demand volatility while entering high-margin petrochemical supply chains that require non-fossil carbon sources; according to a May 2025 press release by Braskem celebrating 15 years of its 'I'm green' line, the company's green ethylene production capacity in Brazil reached 275,000 tons per year following a major facility expansion.

