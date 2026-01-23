Banana Flour Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banana Flour Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Banana Flour Market is projected to expand from USD 1.12 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.83 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.53%

Banana flour, a gluten-free functional powder made from green bananas, is increasingly used as a wheat alternative due to its versatility and high resistant starch content. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of celiac disease, which necessitates permanent dietary changes, and the agricultural sector's commitment to sustainability through upcycling imperfect fruit to reduce waste. Unlike temporary health fads, these fundamental drivers serve as enduring stabilizers for the industry.

However, the sector's expansion is hindered by the challenge of securing consistent raw materials amid environmental instability. Data from the Association of Banana Marketing and Export indicates that adverse weather in 2024 reduced banana yields by nearly 15 percent in major production areas, restricting the surplus volume available for processing. This inconsistency in the supply chain creates a significant barrier that could limit production scalability and impede the widespread adoption of banana flour.

Market Drivers

The growing focus on reducing food waste and sustainable upcycling is fundamentally transforming the market as manufacturers turn agricultural byproducts into revenue. Producers are investing in infrastructure to convert imperfect fruit, often rejected by retailers for cosmetic reasons, into high-value functional ingredients, thereby securing secondary income and meeting climate goals. A clear example is the Turkish company Saledo: according to Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs, the firm opened a facility in April 2025 capable of upcycling 8.5 tons of surplus bananas monthly into chips and flour. This shift from waste management to value creation drives investment in processing technology and ensures a steady supply of gluten-free material, even when export-grade fruit availability fluctuates.

Simultaneously, the increasing use of alternative flours in bakery and confectionery is fueled by the functional benefits of green banana flour in free-from formulations. Beyond replacing gluten, this ingredient improves nutritional profiles by retaining moisture and allowing for reduced refined sugars without sacrificing texture.

Validating this utility, a 2025 case study by Foodvalley showed that desserts reformulated with green banana flour contained 30.73 percent less sugar and over 10 percent more fiber than traditional recipes. To support this industrial demand, raw material trade remains robust; Fruitnet reported in July 2025 that Ecuador's banana exports rose by 5.82 percent in the first half of the year, reaching nearly 200 million boxes and ensuring ample biomass for both consumption and flour production.

Market Challenges

The growth of the Global Banana Flour Market is severely constrained by the unpredictability of raw material procurement resulting from intensifying environmental volatility. Because the industry relies on a secondary supply tier - utilizing surplus or imperfect green bananas that fail to meet fresh export standards - it is highly vulnerable to supply shocks. When adverse weather or agricultural diseases reduce overall crop yields, producers prioritize fulfilling high-value fresh fruit contracts. This dynamic rapidly depletes the surplus volume needed for flour processing, creating upstream bottlenecks that prevent manufacturers from maintaining consistent production schedules.

According to the Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association, productive cultivation areas in a key growing region dropped dramatically in 2024, falling from 89,000 hectares to 51,000 hectares due to environmental stress and persistent disease outbreaks. This sharp reduction in arable land significantly limits the total biomass available for harvest, forcing flour producers to compete for a shrinking supply of raw inputs. Such supply insecurity drives price volatility and impedes the market's ability to scale, causing food manufacturers to hesitate in integrating banana flour into long-term product formulations.

Market Trends

The use of banana flour as a clean-label binder in plant-based meat alternatives is accelerating as formulators seek natural hydrocolloids to improve product texture. This trend is driven by the high starch density of banana flour, which effectively binds fat and water, eliminating the need for synthetic additives. According to an article in the journal Foods from May 2025 titled 'Plant-Based Burgers Made with Green Banana Biomass,' burger formulations containing 50 percent green banana biomass achieved the highest initial weight retention of 223 grams compared to standard plant-based recipes. This data confirms the ingredient's ability to enhance the structural integrity of vegan patties, fostering its adoption in premium product lines.

Additionally, adoption in infant nutrition and baby food is expanding as parents seek clean-label products that support digestive health. Brands are incorporating banana flour into cereals to leverage its resistant starch content, which aids in managing gastrointestinal stability. A report in Nutrition Reviews from February 2025, titled 'Green Banana Biomass Anti-Obesogenic and Intestinal Function,' noted that clinical studies showed daily consumption of 50 to 300 grams of green banana biomass effectively managed intestinal dysfunction in children. This validation encourages manufacturers to market banana flour-enriched baby foods as therapeutic options for developing digestive systems.

Key Players Profiled in the Banana Flour Market

Pereg Natural Foods Inc.

Dr. Food Nutri Industries

Seawind Foods

Woodland Foods, Ltd.

The Divine Foods

APKA Industries

Synergy Food Ingredients & Processing B.V.

Saipro Biotech Private Limited

LiveKuna

Diana Food SAS

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Banana Flour Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Banana Flour Market, by Process:

Sun-dried

Freeze-dried

Spray-dried

Others

Banana Flour Market, by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Banana Flour Market, by End Use:

Food Industry

Beverages

Household

Pet Food and Feed Industry

Others

Banana Flour Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

