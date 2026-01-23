Guava Puree Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guava Puree Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Guava Puree Market is projected to increase from USD 467.92 Million in 2025 to USD 716.92 Million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.37%.

Guava puree, a processed item obtained from the strained pulp of mature, sound guavas, acts as a crucial intermediate ingredient for producing jams, jellies, dairy products, and beverages. The global sector is largely driven by growing consumer preference for natural, vitamin-rich ingredients and the increasing demand for exotic flavor profiles within the ready-to-drink beverage market. Additionally, the growth of the organized food processing industry fuels market expansion, as manufacturers increasingly depend on shelf-stable purees to guarantee product consistency and year-round availability, bypassing the limitations of seasonal harvest windows.

However, the market faces a substantial obstacle regarding supply chain fragility and the high perishability of fresh fruit, which can cause raw material costs to fluctuate due to adverse weather events. Highlighting the robust activity in this sector, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries reported that India's processed food exports totaled USD 10.09 billion during the 2024-2025 period, with tropical fruit derivatives such as guava puree identified as key contributors to this trade growth. This data emphasizes the significant economic scale and international integration of the processed fruit segment.

Market Drivers

The surging demand for tropical flavors in the beverage industry acts as a major catalyst for market growth, prompting manufacturers to reformulate product lines to incorporate guava puree for its unique sensory profile and nutritional benefits. This trend aligns with the consumer shift toward 'better-for-you' functional drinks, requiring consistent volumes of processed ingredients to fulfill production goals.

The intensity of this industrial utilization is highlighted by key export hubs; for instance, a January 2025 report by VietnamNet, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, noted that Vietnam's processed fruit products, including juices, generated approximately USD 1 billion in export revenue in 2024, reflecting strong global demand for fruit-based beverage ingredients.

At the same time, the widening application of guava puree in the bakery and dairy sectors is significantly driving market momentum, as industrial users prioritize ingredients that offer logistical and shelf-life benefits. Aseptic guava puree provides the texture consistency needed for large-scale production of yogurts, ice creams, and pastries, effectively mitigating the supply chain risks associated with fresh fruit.

The scale of this industrial requirement is illustrated by a USDA Foreign Agricultural Service report from April 2025, which indicated that the Brazilian food processing sector achieved revenues of USD 233 billion in 2024, highlighting the immense capacity for ingredient absorption in tropical regions. Furthermore, according to the Press Information Bureau in February 2025, India's exports of fresh fruits and vegetables reached USD 1.81 billion in the 2023-24 period, demonstrating the robust trade of raw materials essential for puree processing.

Market Challenges

The principal impediment to the global guava puree market is the inherent vulnerability of the supply chain combined with the high perishability of the raw fruit. Manufacturers rely on a steady influx of fresh guavas to maintain production schedules, yet this supply is frequently disrupted by logistical inefficiencies and adverse weather patterns.

When fresh produce spoils during transit or harvest volumes diminish due to climate anomalies, processors face immediate shortages of raw materials. This unpredictability prevents companies from securing long-term contracts with dairy and beverage clients who require guaranteed delivery timelines, thereby stalling potential market expansion and limiting overall production capacity.

Consequently, this volatility results in erratic input costs that directly erode profit margins. When supply tightens, raw material prices spike, making it difficult for manufacturers to sustain stable pricing for their finished puree. This instability is evident in recent trade figures that reflect the struggle to maintain consistent supply levels.

According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, India's fresh guava export volume dropped to 11,740 tonnes in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, compared to over 12,300 tonnes in the previous period. Such fluctuations highlight the precarious nature of relying on fresh fruit inputs, creating a barrier to sustained industrial growth.

Market Trends

The adoption of clean label and organic certification standards is fundamentally reshaping market dynamics as manufacturers respond to increased regulatory scrutiny and consumer insistence on supply chain transparency. Distinct from the general demand for natural ingredients, this trend specifically targets compliance in raw material sourcing, where certified organic purees are increasingly becoming a prerequisite for entering stringent retail markets in North America and Europe.

Processors are prioritizing investments in traceability systems to guarantee pesticide-free inputs, enabling them to command premium pricing and mitigate liability in safety-sensitive sectors. Illustrating this shift toward certified agricultural derivatives, the 'SIAL Show Catalog' from SIAL India in September 2025 reported that India's organic exports rose to USD 666 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year, registering 34.60% growth that underscores the rapid global uptake of verifiable, high-quality ingredients.

Simultaneously, the integration of guava puree into plant-based and vegan product lines is gaining significant traction, extending beyond its traditional use in conventional dairy. In this niche, guava puree is utilized not just for flavor, but as a functional ingredient to provide natural viscosity and mouthfeel in non-dairy yogurts and ice creams, effectively replacing synthetic gums and stabilizers.

This application appeals to the growing vegan consumer base that demands clean-ingredient decks, diverting substantial volumes of puree into the production of dairy alternatives. The scale of this export-oriented demand for versatile fruit derivatives is evident; according to Abrafrutas in February 2025, Brazil's fresh fruit and derivative exports generated revenue of USD 1.287 billion in 2024, reflecting robust international appetite for value-added tropical pulps essential for these evolving plant-based formulations.

