Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Research Report 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market is projected to expand from USD 0.44 Billion in 2025 to USD 0.67 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.26%.

The market's growth is primarily fueled by the rising global adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which are preferred for their ability to shorten recovery periods and reduce hospital expenses. As noted by MedTech Europe, the European medical technology market was valued at approximately €170 billion in 2024, highlighting the vast economic scale of the industry that supports these essential surgical tools.

Conversely, the market encounters a significant obstacle regarding the high cost of advanced disposable bags, which can restrict adoption in developing regions where budget limitations prioritize fundamental healthcare necessities. This economic hurdle may retard market penetration in emerging economies and compel healthcare providers to depend on lower-cost alternatives that do not provide equivalent safety benefits or assurance of specimen containment.

Market Drivers

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques acts as the principal catalyst for market expansion. As healthcare providers increasingly prioritize laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries to minimize patient recovery times and hospital stays, the demand for sterile retrieval bags for safe specimen extraction has risen sharply.

This trend is supported by robust growth in robotic procedure volumes, which rely heavily on such consumables to remove excised tissues like gallbladders or cysts through small incisions. According to Intuitive Surgical's January 2024 report on their 2023 results, worldwide da Vinci procedures increased by approximately 22% compared to 2022. This double-digit growth in procedural volume directly correlates with an escalated demand for retrieval solutions, as each surgery typically requires at least one device for effective tissue isolation and removal.

Furthermore, the heightened focus on infection control and the prevention of tumor spillage fundamentally influences product uptake. Surgeons increasingly mandate high-quality, impermeable bags to isolate malignant tissues and prevent port-site metastasis during oncological interventions. This necessity is underscored by the rising global cancer burden requiring surgical management and rigorous safety protocols.

The World Health Organization reported in February 2024 that over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050, a 77% increase from 2022. To support the surgical volume associated with these critical interventions, major medical device entities maintain substantial revenue streams in their surgical divisions. For instance, Medtronic reported fiscal year 2024 revenue of $8.417 billion for its Medical Surgical Portfolio, highlighting the massive commercial scale of the sector supplying these essential surgical accessories.

Market Challenges

The high cost of advanced disposable laparoscopic retrieval bags presents a substantial economic barrier that significantly hampers market growth, particularly in developing regions. In these price-sensitive economies, healthcare systems operate under strict financial constraints and often prioritize essential surgical instrumentation over specialized safety consumables.

As a result, the adoption of premium specimen retrieval systems is stifled, compelling procurement departments to reject expensive new devices in favor of more affordable options. This financial limitation directly restricts the total addressable market for manufacturers, as high-volume purchasers in emerging markets are unable to justify the premium pricing of advanced sterile containment solutions.

The magnitude of this cost pressure is evidenced by the increasing shift toward economically viable alternatives such as reprocessed equipment. According to the Association of Medical Device Reprocessors, in 2024, hospitals and surgical facilities collectively saved over $451 million by utilizing regulated reprocessed single-use medical devices, which typically cost 30% to 50% less than new original equipment. This significant reliance on lower-cost substitutes demonstrates the intense budgetary strain on healthcare providers, which directly impedes the sales volume and revenue expansion of the global market for new, higher-priced laparoscopic retrieval bags.

Market Trends

The emergence of eco-friendly and biodegradable retrieval solutions is transforming the market as hospitals enforce strict sustainability mandates. Manufacturers are adopting bio-based materials and circular economy models to reduce the environmental impact of disposable instrumentation. This shift is highlighted by new recovery programs designed to divert surgical plastics from landfills. According to Johnson & Johnson MedTech's March 2025 press release regarding their single-use product recycling initiative, the program recycled over 85,000 single-use items, or 3 tonnes of material, in its first year. This trend compels suppliers to innovate low-carbon containment systems to satisfy green procurement criteria.

Simultaneously, the growing preference for large-volume bags in bariatric procedures is driving demand for high-capacity containment devices. Surgeons require robust, tear-resistant bags to safely extract substantial gastric specimens during sleeve gastrectomies. Surgical intervention remains critical for durable outcomes, sustaining the need for specialized equipment.

According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery's June 2025 press release, over 270,000 individuals underwent weight-loss surgery in 2023, confirming the sector's resilience. This consistent procedural volume forces manufacturers to produce reinforced, large-aperture retrieval bags tailored for the specific demands of obesity management.

Key Players Profiled in the Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

H.I.G. Capital, LLC

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Veol Medical Technologies

Medtronic PLC

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun SE

Welfare Medical Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market, by Type:

Detachable Retrieval Bags

Non-detachable Retrieval Bags

Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market, by Technique:

Manual Opening

Automatic Opening

Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market, by Surgeries:

Bariatric Surgery

Urological Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Other

Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market, by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $0.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4dkjy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment