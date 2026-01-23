Global Asset Tracking Software Market Analysis and Growth Outlook to 2031 Featuring Strategic Profiles of Zebra Technologies, IBM Corporation, Honeywell, Datalogic, Trimble and Other Key Competitors

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Asset Tracking Software Market is projected to expand from USD 21.23 Billion in 2025 to USD 39.54 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.92%. The widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and sophisticated connectivity technologies serves as a fundamental catalyst for the Global Asset Tracking Software Market, transforming how entities monitor physical inventory.

By incorporating wide-area network capabilities and affordable sensors, businesses can now access precise, second-by-second data on the condition and location of critical assets, shifting from passive recording to active management. This technological evolution is fueling investment in digital infrastructure; the MHI Annual Industry Report from June 2025 predicts that the adoption of automatic identification technologies and sensors will hit 88% within five years, signaling a major transition toward digitized asset visibility.

Concurrently, the market is being driven by the rising need for real-time supply chain visibility, a requirement born from increasingly volatile and complex global logistics networks. As companies diversify sourcing to minimize geopolitical risks, supply chains are lengthening, creating more potential failure points that necessitate advanced tracking software. For instance, Project44's 'State of Ocean Transit' report in November 2025 noted that U.S. imports from Indonesia and Thailand increased by over 30% as shippers adjusted strategies, resulting in extended supply chains that demand better monitoring. This need for strict oversight is further amplified by surging parcel volumes; the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals reported in June 2025 that global online retail sales are approaching $6.3 trillion, placing immense pressure on logistics providers to use asset tracking software to ensure accurate and timely delivery.

Market Challenges

The substantial upfront capital required for deployment acts as a significant barrier hindering the growth of the Global Asset Tracking Software Market. This financial obstacle involves not only the purchase of advanced hardware, such as IoT sensors and RFID tags, but also the considerable costs associated with integrating these digital systems into complex legacy infrastructures. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which often operate with tighter profit margins, frequently find these initial expenditures prohibitive. Consequently, this financial exclusion prevents a large segment of the logistics sector from adopting automated solutions, thereby limiting the market's total potential volume and slowing adoption rates across cost-conscious vertical industries.

The magnitude of this investment threshold is supported by recent industry data on technology budgets. The 2025 MHI Annual Industry Report reveals that 60% of supply chain leaders intend to invest more than $1 million in supply chain innovation and technology for the year. This statistic emphasizes the high financial entry point often required to deploy and sustain competitive tracking ecosystems. Such steep capital requirements foster a divided market environment where only well-capitalized organizations can afford advanced visibility tools, thereby restricting the technology's proliferation into the broader, fragmented logistics landscape.

Market Trends

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence for Predictive Maintenance is fundamentally altering asset management by shifting strategies from reactive repairs to proactive intervention. Unlike traditional tracking that simply monitors current status and location, AI-powered predictive models examine real-time telemetry and historical performance data to forecast equipment failures before they interrupt the supply chain. This transition significantly lowers unplanned downtime and prolongs the operational life of critical logistics hardware by enabling organizations to address maintenance needs exactly when necessary. The drive behind this technological adoption is strong; Zebra Technologies' '2024 Warehousing Vision Study', released in January 2024, indicates that 92% of global warehousing decision-makers plan to invest in predictive analytics within the next five years to improve operational resilience and equipment availability.

At the same time, the deployment of 5G-Enabled Real-Time Massive IoT Tracking is emerging as a key trend, addressing the capacity constraints of legacy networks in high-density inventory environments. This trend utilizes 5G's massive machine-type communication capabilities to support millions of connected devices per square kilometer with ultra-low latency, ensuring continuous visibility even in crowded logistics hubs where earlier technologies often suffered from signal degradation. This infrastructure upgrade is essential for handling the exponential growth of connected assets without sacrificing reliability or data speed. The scale of this expansion is evident; the June 2024 Ericsson 'Mobility Report' projects that total cellular IoT connections will reach 4.5 billion by the end of 2025, highlighting the rapid shift toward wide-area networks built for massive-scale asset tracking.

Key Players Profiled in the Asset Tracking Software Market:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Datalogic S.p.A.

Trimble Inc.

Ubisense Ltd.

Mojix Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Impinj Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Asset Tracking Software Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Asset Tracking Software Market, by Component:

Software

Service

Asset Tracking Software Market, by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

Asset Tracking Software Market, by Organization size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Asset Tracking Software Market, by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Government

Automotive

Manufacturing

Asset Tracking Software Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $39.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lb2ccc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment