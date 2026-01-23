Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing: Global Market Review 2021-2025 and Growth Outlook 2026-2031 Featuring Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BGI Genomics and Other Leading Players

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Whole Genome & Exome Sequencing Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from a valuation of USD 3.24 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.93 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 13.51%. The marked reduction in sequencing expenses and processing times serves as a major engine for market expansion, fueled largely by the deployment of high-throughput systems.

These technological advancements enable laboratories to analyze immense genomic libraries at costs significantly lower than in the past, transitioning whole genome sequencing from a specialized research tool to a component of routine clinical practice. This operational evolution establishes a feedback cycle wherein reduced costs drive adoption, encouraging manufacturers to supply advanced instrumentation to diagnostic and research centers. For instance, Illumina reported in its February 2024 financial results that it shipped 352 NovaSeq X units throughout 2023, indicating a robust industry trend toward these more efficient and affordable sequencing solutions.

Simultaneously, the growth of large-scale government genomic programs and research funding is notably boosting the demand for sequencing services. Nations are committing substantial resources to population-level studies aimed at comprehending genetic diversity, which supports continuous workflows for providers and builds the extensive reference databases required for precision medicine. This drive is highlighted by major public health projects that are rapidly digitizing biobanks. According to the National Institutes of Health's February 2024 release regarding the 'All of Us Research Program', the initiative released a dataset comprising 245,388 clinical-grade whole genome sequences to speed up biomedical inquiry. This massive data generation extends to the pharmaceutical sector as well; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced in 2024 that its genetics center had sequenced its two millionth exome, demonstrating the colossal volume of data currently defining the global market.

Market Challenges

The intricacies involved in handling and interpreting the vast datasets produced by sequencing technologies represent a major barrier to the growth of the Global Whole Genome & Exome Sequencing Market. As high-throughput technologies yield petabytes of raw data, healthcare institutions often face critical bottlenecks caused by inadequate computational storage and a shortage of bioinformatics professionals. This incapacity to effectively process and analyze genomic data slows the conversion of raw sequences into practical clinical findings, raising operational expenses and hindering research progress. Consequently, the market encounters considerable difficulty in expanding its services to satisfy the rising demand for precision medicine, as essential genetic insights frequently remain locked within isolated or poorly integrated infrastructures.

Highlighting this operational obstacle, data governance persists as a significant issue throughout the life sciences industry. According to the Pistoia Alliance, in 2024, 54 percent of life science experts cited unstructured data as a primary difficulty, while 48 percent noted that the absence of metadata standardization restricts their ability to access and use data efficiently. These figures demonstrate how the immense volume and complexity of genomic data directly impede the speed and effectiveness of drug discovery and diagnostic advancement, thereby constraining the overall growth prospects of the sequencing market.

Market Trends

The shift from short-read to long-read sequencing methodologies is transforming the market, motivated by the necessity to identify structural variants and map complex regions that short-read platforms often overlook. Long-read technologies are becoming increasingly vital for constructing comprehensive reference genomes and resolving phased haplotypes, which significantly improves diagnostic precision for rare diseases. This transition is supported by the commercial uptake of high-throughput long-read instruments. According to Pacific Biosciences' financial results released in February 2024, the company shipped 173 Revio sequencing systems during the fiscal year 2023, indicating a strong industry trend toward adopting these sophisticated technologies.

At the same time, the incorporation of Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) into clinical oncology is becoming a standard practice for thorough tumor profiling. This development enables oncologists to use exome-based biopsies to detect actionable mutations and track treatment resistance more efficiently than limited targeted panels. WES offers a comprehensive examination of somatic changes, which is essential for choosing suitable targeted therapies and immunotherapies. As evidence of this growing reliance on extensive genomic data for precision cancer care, Guardant Health reported in May 2024 that its clinical test volumes reached 46,900, marking a 20 percent year-over-year increase.

