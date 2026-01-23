Announcement from Eimskip's Nomination Committee

The Nomination Committee is a sub-committee of the Board of Directors which shall assist the Board with the process of Board succession planning, identification and nomination of Board candidates, alternate Board candidates as well as members of the Board‘s committees.

Eimskip‘s Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 March 2026 and the Nomination Committee is now open for nominations.

Declaration of candidacy shall be submitted to the committee on a special form that can be accessed at the Company‘s Investor website under AGM documents, and shall be returned to the email nominationcommittee@eimskip.com

Deadline for declaring candidacy to the Nomination Committee passes at 12:00 (GMT) on Friday 6 February 2026. The committee reserves the right to discuss candidacies that are received later.

The meeting elects five members and two alternate members for the Board of Directors.

Lárus Blöndal which has been on Eimskip’s Board of Directors since 2014 has declared that he does not intend to continue to serve on the Board.

The committee‘s proposal of nomination of Board candidates will be published two weeks before the Annual General Meeting, along with the proposals of the Board, on 12 March 2026.

General deadline for declaring candidacy to the Board of Directors passes 10 days before the Annual General Meeting, or at 15:00 (GMT) on 16 March 2026. The activities of the Nomination Committee do not limit candidates’ rights to declare their candidacy to the Board of Directors until that point in time.

Shareholders who wish to meet the Nomination Committee prior to the 2026 AGM are advised to contact the committee soonest via the committee’s email.