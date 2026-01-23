Joveo Introduces Workday Design Approved Integration for its AI Job Advertising Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , a global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, today announced a Workday Design Approved integration for its programmatic job advertising platform. The integration brings Joveo’s leading AI job advertising, apply optimization capabilities, and impression-to-hire insights, to organizations utilizing Workday.

Joveo empowers Workday Recruiting customers to attract qualified job seekers and drive more hires with automation, AI, and full-hiring-funnel visibility, while reducing their recruitment media spend. By unifying signals across recruitment marketing, application flow, and hiring stages, talent leaders also gain actionable insights into what’s working, what isn’t, and where to optimize.

As a Workday Partner, Joveo:

Connects AI Job Advertising to Workday Recruiting, so jobs are distributed to the right job boards, social channels, search engines, and destination sites at the right time, with AI optimizing source selection, bids, and budgets.



Delivers real-time campaign performance and cost insights from impression-to-hire, labor market data, and competitive signals.



Improves conversions to hire by optimizing the job application process, streamlining the candidate journey, and reducing dropoffs.



More than 35 Workday Recruiting clients power their job advertising with Joveo today.

“Recruiting works best when the right candidates see the right jobs at the right time, and have a frictionless journey to getting hired,” said Kshitij Jain (KJ), Founder and CEO at Joveo. “By partnering with Workday, we’re bringing Joveo’s recruitment marketing capabilities into the systems enterprise talent teams use every day, so they can reach qualified job seekers, deliver more hires, and make faster, smarter decisions across the talent funnel.”

About Joveo

As a global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo helps organizations reach more candidates, engage them effectively, and achieve better hiring outcomes while maximizing efficiency and ROI. The Joveo platform brings together programmatic job advertising, application optimization, and unified analytics to drive measurable improvements in time-to-hire and cost-per-hire.

