Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem Market Research Report 2025-2030: Guaranteed QoS, Dedicated Spectrum Access, and Government-Funded 5G Initiatives Drive Enterprise Uptake and Growth

Global spending on private LTE and 5G network infrastructure for vertical industries will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% between 2025 and 2028, eventually exceeding $7.2 billion by the end of 2028

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem, including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, operational and business models, vertical industries, application scenarios, key trends, future roadmap, standardization, spectrum availability and allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents global and regional market size forecasts from 2025 to 2030. The forecasts cover three infrastructure submarkets, two technology generations, four spectrum licensing models, 16 vertical industries, and five regional markets.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a database of over 8,800 global private LTE/5G engagements - as of Q4'2025.

More than 70% of these investments - an estimated $5.1 billion - will be directed towards the buildout of standalone private 5G networks, which are well-positioned to become the predominant wireless connectivity medium for Industry 4.0 applications in manufacturing and process industries, as well as critical communications over mission-critical broadband networks for sectors such as public safety, defense, utilities, and transportation.

This unprecedented level of growth is likely to transform the private RAN, mobile core, and transport network segments into an almost parallel equipment ecosystem to public mobile operator infrastructure in terms of market size by the late 2020s. By 2030, private networks could account for as much as a fourth of all mobile network infrastructure spending.

Vendor Landscape

Although traditional wireless infrastructure players - from incumbents Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and ZTE to the likes of Samsung and NEC - continue to lead the private cellular market in terms of infrastructure sales, there is much greater OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and vendor diversity than in the public mobile network segment with other players making their presence known in markets as far afield as the United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and Australia.

Some mobile operators and system integrators have chosen to develop their own infrastructure solutions for private networks. For example, Vietnamese national mobile operator Viettel's private 5G product portfolio includes both RAN and core network functions, while German system integrator COCUS has an in-house 4G/5G packet core software solution, with RAN and hardware components sourced from its partners. LG Electronics has also entered the market using Open RAN-compliant RUs manufactured by South Korean OEM Samji Electronics.

