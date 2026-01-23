BTCC Exchange Announces New Spot Listings: XDC, ZSWAP, VEREM, VTCN, and ZIOW

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, has announced the spot listings of several new coins in January 2026, expanding trading opportunities for its users.

XDC Network (XDC/USDC)

Listing Date: January 14, 2026



The XDC Network is a blockchain developed to support trade finance and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). An EVM-compatible blockchain, XDC Network utilizes a state-of-the-art Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus engine to provide high-level security, fast transaction times and improved scalability.

ZygoSwap (ZSWAP/USDT)

Listing Date: January 20, 2026



ZSWAP is the native token of ZygoSwap, a BNB Chain DEX. The deflationary token features zero trading fees, buyback-and-burn mechanisms, staking rewards, and enhanced incentives for holders within the platform's DeFi ecosystem.

Verified Emeralds (VEREM/USDT)

Listing Date: January 21, 2026



Verified Emeralds is a real-world asset token operating on the BEP20 network. The project focuses on GIA-certified emerald gemstones, bringing traditional commodity value to the blockchain ecosystem.

Versatize Coin (VTCN/USDT)

Listing Date: January 22, 2026





Versatize Coin is the native utility token of BC Hyper Chain, an energy-efficient blockchain network capable of processing over 1,200 transactions per second.

ZIOWCHAIN (ZIOW/USDT)

Listing Date: January 22, 2026



ZIOWCHAIN is the native token of BizAuto Mainnet, a Layer-1 blockchain for Web 3.0 applications. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, ZIOW uses a data-driven mining system that rewards knowledge contributions and AI data utilization. The token powers the AI-ZIO platform and broader BIZA ecosystem, including payment services and NFT galleries.

All new listings are now available for spot trading on BTCC. Users can access detailed trading information through the exchange's spot trading section.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com