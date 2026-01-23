Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) (“BellRing” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing securities during the period of November 19, 2024 through August 4, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased BellRing securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 23, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, BellRing markets nutrition products such as ready-to-drink (“RTD”) protein shakes, nutrition drinks, powders, and protein bars under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands.

According to the lawsuit, during the relevant period, BellRing, its CEO, and CFO misled investors about the Company’s sales growth, representing that it reflected increased end-consumer demand, attributing results to “organic growth,” “distribution gains,” “incremental promotional activity,” and “[s]trong macro tailwinds around protein,” among other factors. Likewise, Defendants downplayed the impact of competition on demand.

As the complaint alleges, contrary to Defendants’ statements, BellRing’s reported sales during the Class Period were driven by the stockpiling of inventory by key customers.

Investors began to learn the truth on May 6, 2025, when BellRing’s CFO revealed that “several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand, which is expected to be a mid-single-digit headwind to our third quarter growth.” Further, BellRing’s CEO stated that retailers had been “hoarding inventory to make sure they didn’t run out of stock on shelf.”

On this news, the price of BellRing stock dropped $14.88 per share, or 19%, from a closing price of $78.43 per share on May 5, 2025, to $63.55 per share on May 6, 2025.

Then, on August 4, 2025, in connection with its 3Q 2025 financial results, BellRing “narrowed” its fiscal year 2025 outlook for net sales, attributing the adjusted guidance to “several other competitors” making gains with a large retailer.

On this news, the price of BellRing stock plummeted $17.46 per share, or 33%, from a closing price of $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.

If you are a BellRing investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com