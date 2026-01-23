Ottawa, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The semi-automatic stretch wrappers market is forecasted to expand from USD 1.09 billion in 2026 to USD 1.57 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2026 to 2035, as noted in a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research

Based on insights from Towards Packaging, the global semi-automatic stretch wrappers market will likely grow from USD 1.09 billion in 2025 to around USD 1.57 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% over the 2026-2035 period. The growth of the market is driven by the growing e-commerce and logistics sectors, which demand advanced and efficient packaging, and increased demand due to its cost and sustainability, which fuels growth.

What is Meant by Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers?

The semi-automatic stretch wrappers market refers to the industry segment focused on machines that partially automate pallet wrapping, requiring an operator to load the pallet and attach the film, but then automatically rotating the pallet and applying the stretch film for stability during transport, serving businesses with mid-range volume needs by balancing cost-effectiveness with improved efficiency and consistency over manual methods.

Private Industry Investments for the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Industry:

Pacteon Acquires Phoenix Wrappers: In 2021, Pacteon, a global leader in end-of-line packaging automation, acquired Phoenix Wrappers to integrate semi- and fully-automatic stretch wrapping technology into its comprehensive packaging solutions portfolio. ProMach Acquires Reepack: In June 2022, ProMach expanded its food packaging capabilities by acquiring the Italian company Reepack, which provides various packaging technologies, including flow wrappers and tray sealers. Massman Companies Acquires Ultra Packaging Inc.: Massman enhanced its automated packaging solutions portfolio in January 2023 through the acquisition of Ultra Packaging Inc., a specialist in vertical and horizontal automated cartoning machines. The Middleby Corporation Acquires CP Packaging: The Middleby Corporation expanded its food processing and packaging options in July 2022 by acquiring CP Packaging, a manufacturer of high-speed vacuum packaging equipment. The Carlyle Group's Packaging Investments: The Carlyle Group is a major global private equity investor with a history of significant deals in the packaging sector, including the acquisition of HCP, a cosmetics packaging company, in 2022.





What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market?

Smart Features: Integration of IoT for data collection and AI for optimizing wrap patterns and predictive maintenance increases the demand and fuels the growth of the market.

Integration of IoT for data collection and AI for optimizing wrap patterns and predictive maintenance increases the demand and fuels the growth of the market. Mobile Wrappers: Portable solutions, like rotary arms, address needs for wrapping large or varied loads in different locations, increasing the demand from various sectors, which drives the growth.

Portable solutions, like rotary arms, address needs for wrapping large or varied loads in different locations, increasing the demand from various sectors, which drives the growth. Regulatory Compliance: Machines are adapting to meet evolving safety and environmental standards due to the growing need for advancements, supporting growth.





What Is the Potential Growth Rate of the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Industry?

The growth of the semi-automatic stretch wrappers industry is driven by demand for efficiency, automation, e-commerce, and sustainability due to rising online retail fuel demand. The need to minimize labor costs and optimize throughput, demand for energy-efficient machines, and eco-friendly films due to increased focus on sustainability, which supports the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis:

How does North America dominate the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market?

North America dominated the market with a 43.4% share in 2025, supported by high labor costs, strong emphasis on operational efficiency, and widespread use of automation in warehousing and distribution centers. Demand is particularly strong in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and retail logistics, where load stability, safety, and consistent packaging quality are critical.

US: Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market Growth Trends

The U.S. market benefits from advanced logistics infrastructure, widespread palletized shipping, and strong adoption among mid-scale manufacturers and distribution centers. Growth is further supported by replacement demand for older equipment, rising focus on workplace safety, and integration of semi-automatic systems as a cost-effective alternative to fully automated solutions.

What are the Drivers Responsible for the Growth of the Asia Pacific in the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Industry?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing bases, and rising demand for efficient pallet packaging in logistics, food & beverage, and consumer goods sectors. Cost-effective automation, growing export activity, and increasing adoption by SMEs are supporting sustained market expansion across the region.

India: Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market Trends

India dominates the Asia Pacific market due to its large manufacturing ecosystem, extensive warehousing infrastructure, and strong e-commerce logistics network. High demand from electronics, chemicals, and FMCG industries, along with the presence of domestic machinery manufacturers offering competitively priced systems, continues to drive the adoption of semi-automatic stretch wrapping solutions.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

How Did the Turntable Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Segment Dominate the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market In 2025?

The turntable semi-automatic stretch wrappers segment dominated the market with a share of 62.2% in 2025. They are widely adopted in small to mid-scale packaging operations due to their compact footprint, cost-effectiveness, and ease of operation. These systems rotate the pallet load while the film carriage remains stationary, making them suitable for stable and uniform loads across warehouses.

The rotary arm semi-automatic stretch wrappers segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market. They are preferred for unstable, lightweight, or heavy pallets where load movement must be minimized. Growing adoption is driven by high-throughput distribution centers and facilities handling fragile or irregular loads.

Load Handling Orientation Insights

Which Load Handling Orientation Segment Dominates the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market In 2025?

The standard height load wrappers segment dominated the market with a share of 72.3% in 2025. They are designed for conventional pallet heights commonly used across warehousing, FMCG, and manufacturing industries. These systems offer operational simplicity and compatibility with existing pallet dimensions, making them a preferred choice for facilities with standardized packaging operations and moderate throughput requirements.

The high-stack/ tall load wrappers segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market. They cater to logistics and industrial facilities handling oversized or vertically stacked pallets. These machines are engineered with extended masts and enhanced stability features, enabling secure wrapping of tall loads.

Wrapping Technology Insights

How Did the Pre-Stretch Film Segment Dominate the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market In 2025?

The pre-stretch film system segment dominated the market, with a share of 64.4% in 2025, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. It enhances load containment efficiency by stretching the film before application, reducing film consumption while improving load stability. These systems help lower packaging costs and improve sustainability performance, making them increasingly popular among cost-conscious manufacturers and logistics operators focused on operational efficiency.

Film Type Insights

Which Film Type Segment Dominates the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market In 2025?

The LLDPE film segment dominated the market, accounting for a 56.8% share in 2025 due to its high elasticity, puncture resistance, and superior load-holding capability. Its compatibility with pre-stretch systems and ability to provide consistent wrapping performance across varied load profiles support widespread use in industrial packaging applications.

The recycled/sustainable stretch film segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market. They are gaining traction as companies prioritize environmental compliance and circular economy initiatives. These films help reduce plastic waste and carbon footprint while maintaining acceptable performance levels, particularly in secondary and tertiary packaging operations within retail, e-commerce, and logistics sectors.

Application/End Use Insights.

How Did the Food and Beverages Segment Dominate the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market In 2025?

The food & beverage segment dominated the market with a share of 38.8% in 2025, driven by high pallet movement, hygiene requirements, and demand for consistent load protection during transportation. Semi-automatic stretch wrappers support efficient packaging, ensuring stability across the cold chain and long-distance logistics.

The e-commerce and retail segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market. They rely heavily on semi-automatic stretch wrappers to manage increasing parcel volumes and fast-paced order fulfillment. These systems support flexible pallet configurations and rapid wrapping cycles, making them suitable for distribution hubs handling mixed SKUs and frequent shipment dispatches.

End-User Insights

Which User Segment Dominates the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market In 2025?

The warehousing and distribution segment dominated the market, accounting for a 54.4% share in 2025, driven by the need for efficient pallet stabilization and reduced labor dependency. Semi-automatic stretch wrappers offer an optimal balance between automation and cost, supporting medium-scale operations seeking productivity improvements without full automation investments.

The third-party logistics (3PL) segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 in the market. Third-party logistics providers increasingly adopt semi-automatic stretch wrappers to accommodate diverse client requirements and fluctuating shipment volumes. The flexibility, scalability, and relatively low capital cost of these systems make them well-suited for multi-client environments and contract-based logistics operations.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Industry

In October 2025, Lantech announced the launch of its SL400 and SL400LT semi-automatic stretch wrappers. These next-generation machines are expected to be available for general sale in early 2026.

Top Companies in the Semi-Automatic Stretch Wrappers Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Signode : Offers the heavy-duty HLS and FELP turntable models for reliable, consistent pallet wrapping up to 1,500 kg.

: Offers the heavy-duty HLS and FELP turntable models for reliable, consistent pallet wrapping up to 1,500 kg. Robopac : Features a diverse lineup of mobile robots, turntables, and rotary arms utilizing "Cube Technology" for precise film tension.

: Features a diverse lineup of mobile robots, turntables, and rotary arms utilizing "Cube Technology" for precise film tension. Lantech : Produces the Q and S series machines equipped with "Load Guardian" to automate containment force settings.

: Produces the Q and S series machines equipped with "Load Guardian" to automate containment force settings. ARPAC : Supplies rugged Pro-Series turntable wrappers designed for 24/7 industrial use and integrated weighing.

: Supplies rugged Pro-Series turntable wrappers designed for 24/7 industrial use and integrated weighing. Wulftec : Known for all-steel turntables and rotary arm wrappers that prioritize structural durability and easy maintenance.

: Known for all-steel turntables and rotary arm wrappers that prioritize structural durability and easy maintenance. ProMach (Orion) : Delivers high-performance Flex series machines focused on customizable wrap patterns and heavy-duty components.

: Delivers high-performance Flex series machines focused on customizable wrap patterns and heavy-duty components. FROMM : Provides the FS series of turntable wrappers, emphasizing simple operation and optimized film consumption.

: Provides the FS series of turntable wrappers, emphasizing simple operation and optimized film consumption. Aetna Group: Offers the complete Robopac portfolio, specializing in both vertical pallet wrapping and horizontal stabilization for long products.

Tier 2:

Strapping Systems

Phoenix Wrappers

ORION Packaging Systems

Cousins Packaging

Transpak

Apex Packaging Equipment

Panther Industries

Spartanics

Lenk Engineering

AutoShrink

B Pack (B&R Industrial)

ITW (Industrial and Scientific division)

Segment Covered in the Report

By Type

Turntable semi-automatic stretch wrappers

Rotary arm semi-automatic stretch wrappers

By Load Handling Orientation

Standard height load wrappers

High-stack / tall load wrappers

By Wrapping Technology

Pre-stretch film systems

Non-pre-stretch film systems

By Film Type

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Blown stretch film

Recycled/sustainable stretch film





By Application / End Use

Food & Beverage

E-commerce & Retail

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Automotive & Industrial

Consumer Goods





By End User Industry

Warehousing & Distribution

Manufacturing

Third-party Logistics (3PL)





By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

