PC Disposal Renews NAID AAA Certification, Strengthening Its Position as a Top ITAD Company and Secure Electronics Recycler

New Century, KS, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PC Disposal, a nationally recognized leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), secure data destruction, and electronics recycling, has successfully renewed its NAID AAA Certification, reaffirming its status as one of the most trusted partners for organizations seeking compliance-driven, risk-free technology disposal services.



The NAID AAA Certification, issued by the International Secure Information Governance & Management Association (i-SIGMA), is the highest global standard in secure data destruction. Renewal of this certification confirms that PC Disposal continues to meet — and exceed — the most stringent requirements for data security, chain-of-custody documentation, employee screening, facility access control, and destruction procedures.



“Renewing our NAID AAA Certification reinforces what our clients already know — that PC Disposal is one of the most secure and reliable ITAD companies in the industry,” said Brent Hanson, President of PC Disposal. “Enterprise IT departments and compliance officers can trust that every piece of hardware we process is handled in a way that eliminates risk, satisfies regulatory requirements, and safeguards their organization from data-related liability.”



Key elements of PC Disposal’s certified services include:

Legal Liability Protection: PC Disposal takes legal title to retired IT equipment, protecting clients from downstream liability even if subcontractors are involved.

$1,000,000 Data Security Guarantee: PC Disposal was the first ITAD provider to guarantee its data destruction services with a $1 million financial guarantee.

NIST-Compliant Data Destruction: All data wipe procedures meet National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines. Clients receive a Certificate of Data Destruction, detailing equipment by serial number.

Nationwide Pickup & Secure Transport: PC Disposal provides nationwide electronics recycling and ITAD services, including optional PrivaCage™ secure transport cages to maintain chain of custody during pickup and transit.

Regulatory Compliance: All services are fully compliant with HIPAA, HITECH, Gramm-Leach-Bliley, FACTA Red Flags Rule, and EPA regulations.

Asset Value Recovery and Redeployment: Equipment with residual value is remarketed through PC Disposal’s extensive resale channels, maximizing return on investment. Hardware can also be refurbished and redeployed with a 30-day limited warranty.



“Data security doesn’t end when equipment leaves your facility,” added Hanson. “Our NAID AAA certification, robust security protocols, and $1 million guarantee ensure that every hard drive, server, and device we process is handled with absolute care and accountability.”

About PC Disposal

Started in 1998, PC Disposal provides IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and recycling services to U.S. government agencies and companies of all sizes, including those in banking, financial, healthcare and insurance industries. It's NAID AAA Certified and the first ITAD company to back its services with a $1,000,000 secure data removal guarantee. All of PC Disposal's security, disposal and recycling methods are fully compliant with HIPAA, HITECH, Gramm-Leach-Bliley, FACTA Red Flags Rules and Environmental Protection Agency rules.

