ONEflight International named Official Private Aviation Partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team 

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLaren Racing today announced a partnership that will see ONEflight International become the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team’s Official Private Aviation Partner. The multi-year collaboration brings together two world-class brands defined by precision performance, innovation, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence.

Founded in 2010, ONEflight is a global aviation company providing members with seamless access to a worldwide network of private aircraft. As ONEflight expands its global footprint and enhances proprietary aviation booking technology through BAJit , this partnership reinforces the company’s position at the intersection of luxury lifestyle, elite sport, and high-performance travel.

McLaren will leverage ONEflight’s expertise and world-class travel solutions as they embark on the 2026 Formula 1 season, and both brands will bring luxury activations to life through the partnership across the globe.

ONEflight branding will be present on the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team race cars and the race suits of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris throughout the 2026 season and beyond.

Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, said:

“We’re excited to welcome ONEflight, who bring travel solutions that match the excellence we strive for in racing, to the McLaren family for 2026 and beyond. It is fantastic to have them join the team as we head into what is set to be a hugely exciting 2026 season.”

Ferren Rajput , President and CEO, ONEflight International, said:

“The McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team represents the absolute pinnacle of performance, engineering, and global sporting excellence. This partnership reflects our shared values of precision, innovation, and superior execution. At ONEflight, we obsess over every detail to create extraordinary travel experiences. Partnering with McLaren Racing allows us to elevate what’s possible for our Members by blending the worlds of elite aviation and legendary motorsport.”

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

About ONEflight International

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest-growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit , its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

To discover more, visit ONEflight.net .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dave Rajyagor – VP of Strategic Initiatives

ONEflight International

Email: DaveRajyagor@oneflight.net

Phone: (800) 990-5387



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76681508-3380-4349-aea5-c0fbfe0de273