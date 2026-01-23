Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market: An 18.9% CAGR Market Driven by Nucleic Acid Therapies

Ottawa, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market size is calculated at USD 565 million in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 2243 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% for the forecasted period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5598

Key Takeaways

North America held the largest revenue share of the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness notable growth in the studied years.

By lipid nanoparticle type, the solid lipid nanoparticle segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By lipid nanoparticle type, the nanostructured lipid carriers segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By molecule-delivered type, the nucleic acids segment led the market in 2024.

By molecule-delivered type, the small molecules segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the upcoming years.

By company size type, the very large and large companies segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By company size type, the mid-sized companies segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the coming years.

By therapeutic area type, the infectious diseases segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2024.

By therapeutic area type, the oncological disorders segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By end user type, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment registered dominance in the global lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market in 2024.

By end user type, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the predicted timeframe.

What are the Emerging Developments in the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing?

Specifically, the process that develops tiny, fat-based spheres that encapsulate and deliver therapeutic molecules, especially mRNA, is termed the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market. This market has major growth factors, such as the progression of mRNA vaccines, demand for precision medicine, and advanced LNP technology. Alongside, the market is promoting developments in self-amplifying RNA (saRNA), which is incorporated into LNPs to enable minimal dosages for longer antigen expression, raising vaccine effectiveness. Also, it is fostering a combination of immune activators with antigens inside LNPs to trigger robust immune responses.

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market?

A significant driver is the globally accelerating use of mRNA vaccines and therapies for cancer and genetic disorders, which ultimately boosts LNP demand as important carriers. As well as LNP’s have a crucial role in targeted drug delivery systems, where it transfers drugs, genes, and proteins to specific cells, further raising efficiency and lowering side effects. LNPs are crucial for safe and extensive delivery of gene-editing tools & nucleic acids, which is propelling research and scaling-up of gene therapy.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Major Trends in the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market?

In January 2026, Acuitas Therapeutics acquired a majority stake in RNA Technologies & Therapeutics (RNA T&T) to assist the expansion & progression of RNA T&T.

In August 2025, Rakovina Therapeutics and NanoPalm Ltd. joined to execute AI-assisted oncology therapies and new lipid nanoparticle delivery technologies.

In December 2024, GC Biopharma & Dong-A ST collaborated on mRNA-LNP technology for chronic inflammatory diseases.



What is a Key Challenge in the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market?

Expansion from lab to commercial scale, with maintenance of particle size, drug loading, and batch-to-batch reproducibility, is creating a vital obstacle in the respective market growth. Laso, LNPs are highly susceptible to oxidation, hydrolysis, and aggregation, which finally affects safety and efficacy.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

North America led with a dominant share of the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market in 2024, due to the presence of robust biotech/pharma infrastructure, greater R&D investment, successful mRNA vaccines, and an emphasis on gene/RNA therapies for chronic diseases. The region is encouraging batch processing to continuous manufacturing by employing advanced microfluidics, like Cytiva’s NanoAssemblr, to escalate consistency and allow for expedited commercial-scale production.

For instance,

In September 2025, ReCode collaborated with Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. to evolve a well-tolerated lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation for the delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).



In the U.S., lipid nanoparticle manufacturing is expanding due to strong demand for mRNA vaccines, gene therapies, and oncology drugs. Future trends include scalable continuous manufacturing, advanced formulation automation, and growing CDMO partnerships supporting late-stage clinical and commercial production.

Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Market in 2024?

In the coming era, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative expansion in the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market. A major catalyst is that China, Japan, and India are fostering healthcare infrastructure, with the progression of R&D, and assisting biotech innovation, which develops an immersive environment for LNPs. Many firms are stepping into increased adoption of AI-enabled platforms to improve LNP design, lowering development times from 18-24 months to 5-6 months.

For instance,

In September 2025, Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals partnered with Merck to promote the evolution of antibody-conjugated lipid-based delivery solutions for nucleic acid payloads, like antibody-conjugated lipid nanoparticle (LNP).



In China, growth is driven by rising cancer prevalence, government-backed biopharma innovation, and domestic mRNA development. Future trends emphasize localized manufacturing capacity, cost-efficient lipid sourcing, and broader application of nanoparticles across therapeutics, vaccines, and precision drug delivery platforms.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By lipid nanoparticle type analysis

How did the Solid Lipid Nanoparticle Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The solid lipid nanoparticle segment captured the dominating share of the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market in 2024. These nanoparticles have excellent stability, controlled release, greater bioavailability, and targeted delivery over traditional carriers, making them suitable for poorly soluble drugs. The latest established SLPs can cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to treat neurodegenerative diseases, especially Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Moreover, the nanostructured lipid carriers segment will witness rapid expansion. Its wide adoption is propelled by its greater drug loading, minimal leakage, and controlled release, favourable for poorly soluble drugs and sensitive molecules, such as mRNA. Recent studies are demonstrating the use of surface-modified NLCs, i.e., ligands, cationic compounds, to boost mucoadhesion and particularly target cancer cells, mainly for lung cancer treatment. However, co-delivery of multiple drugs or drug-gene combinations within a single NLC system supports defeating multidrug resistance (MDR) in cancer therapy.

By molecule-delivered type analysis

Why did the Nucleic Acids Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the nucleic acids segment held the biggest revenue share of the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market. Primarily, LNPs provide rigorous stability, scalability, reduced immunogenicity, and targeted delivery for genetic materials as compared to viral vectors. Incorporation of innovative "multi-armed" or dendron-like ionizable lipids has enhanced mRNA delivery to immune cells in the spleen, omitting the liver without the requirement for active targeting ligands.

On the other hand, the small molecules segment will expand rapidly. In the growing demand for precision medicine, LNPs offer expanded delivery, solubility, and targeting of existing and new small-molecule drugs, which highlights risks in traditional formulations. Recently developed novel, pH-sensitive LNPs (ADP-LNPs) for detaching PEG coatings in acidic environments are further boosting the delivery of small molecules & genetic cargo into tissues.

By company size type analysis

Which Company Size Type Led the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market in 2024?

The very large and large companies segment captured the largest share of the market in 2024. This mainly covers Merck, Evonik, CordenPharma, Pfizer, Moderna, and Fujifilm, which are elevating mRNA therapeutics, investing in cancer immunotherapy, and meeting the rising demand for advanced drug delivery systems. Currently, they are working on novel ionizable lipids and PEG structures for robust tissue targeting and safety.

Moreover, the mid-sized companies segment will grow fastest. Acuitas, Ascendia, BIOVECTRA, and Ardena, etc., are facilitating diverse specialized LNP services. Certain firms are escalating outsourcing LNP production to specialized CMOs for versatility, technology access, and scale. Companies, like Capstan Therapeutics, are innovating in-vivo CAR-T cell reprogramming by using specialized LNPs to deliver genetic payloads to particular immune cells.

By therapeutic area type analysis

What Made the Infectious Diseases Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The infectious diseases segment registered dominance in the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market in 2024. More specifically, LNP delivery for next-generation vaccines against influenza, HIV, and other viruses is impacting the overall market progression. Besides this, the market is bolstering innovative "inhaled delivery lipid vectors" to skip the lung's mucus barrier and further explore a non-invasive route for respiratory infections.

Although the oncological disorders segment is predicted to register the fastest growth. LNP use is driven by its targeted delivery of anticancer drugs to tumor cells, with raised efficacy and lowered systemic toxicity to healthy tissues. Recently unveiled Autogene Cevumeran is a tailored mRNA vaccine for pancreatic cancer, which showed that nearly 50% of recipients mounted durable CD8+ T-cell responses correlated with prolonged disease-free survival.

By end-user type analysis

Which End User Type Led the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment was dominant in the market in 2024. They are increasingly using LNPs to fulfil the growing demand for mRNA vaccines, therapeutics, targeted drug delivery solutions, and customized medicines. These companies' researchers are bolstering the use of artificial intelligence to create and screen new ionizable lipids to boost transfection effectiveness and lower toxicity.

Whereas the academic and research institutes segment is estimated to expand rapidly. They are leveraging hypothesis testing and discovering innovative paradigms, including in-vivo CAR T-cell reprogramming. Alongside, they demonstrate necessary safety, efficiency, and biodistribution studies, and also develop data for clinical translation. Recently, Max-Planck-Institut für Kohlenforschung, Hokkaido University, and Osaka University found that specific stereoisomers (S, S-form) of lipids, like ALC-0315, can lower toxicity and maintain greater efficacy for mRNA delivery.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments in the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market

In November 2025 , Acuitas Therapeutics launched next-generation lipid nanoparticle breakthroughs at the 2025 mRNA Health Conference.

, Acuitas Therapeutics launched next-generation lipid nanoparticle breakthroughs at the 2025 mRNA Health Conference. In September 2025, Mana.bio unveiled Mina, the world's foremost large language model (LLM) built especially for lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market Key Players List

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Acuitas Therapeutics

TLC Biosciences

Avanti Polar Lipids

Ardena

Creative Biolabs

BIOVECTRA

Emergent BioSolutions

CordenPharma

Evonik

Curia

EUROAPI

Fresenius Kabi

FormuMax Scientific

leon-nanodrugs

Fujifilm

Merck kgaa

Integrated Nanotherapeutics

Pantherna Therapeutics

Matinas BioPharma

Precision NanoSystems



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The next-gen delivery market is rapidly advancing on a global scale, with expectations of accumulating hundreds of millions in revenue between 2026 and 2035.

The global genitourinary drugs market size was estimated at USD 30.1 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 30.45 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 33.75 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 1.15% from 2026 to 2035.

The global PRP and stem cell alopecia treatment market size was estimated at USD 489.27 million in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 515.93 million in 2026 to approximately USD 831.79 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.45% from 2026 to 2035.

The global antiviral drugs market size was estimated at USD 62.85 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 65.13 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 89.86 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.64% from 2026 to 2035.

The global circadian rhythm sleep disorder market size is calculated at US$ 2.48 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 2.65 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 4.69 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2026 and 2035.

The global placental stem cell therapy for neurological disorders market size is calculated at US$ 535.65 million in 2025, grew to US$ 632.81 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 2836.93 million by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 18.14% between 2026 and 2035.

The global intranasal corticosteroids market size is calculated at US$ 7.57 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 7.94 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 12.14 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2026 and 2035.

The global non-viral gene delivery technologies market size was estimated at USD 4.18 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 4.69 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 13.38 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.34% from 2026 to 2035.

The Europe behavioral health market size is calculated at US$ 36.82 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 39.09 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 67.12 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.19% between 2026 and 2035.

The global polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market size is calculated at US$ 5.15 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 5.48 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 9.72 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2026 and 2035.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Lipid Nanoparticle

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers

By Molecule Delivered

Nucleic Acids

Small Molecules

Peptides/ Proteins

Others

By Company Size

Very Large and Large

Mid-sized

Small



By Therapeutic Area

Infectious Diseases

Oncological Disorders

Blood Disorders

Rare Diseases

Other Disorders



By End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End-users



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5598

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest