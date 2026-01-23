CD137 Targeted Therapy Research Report 2026-2030: 90 Therapies in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Commercial Launches, Global & Regional Clinical & Commercial Trends,

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CD137 Targeted Therapy Market Opportunity, Therapeutic Approaches, Technology Development Platforms & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



First CD137 Targeted Therapy Commercial Launch Expected by 2030

Insight on CD137 Targeted Therapies in Clinical Trials: > 90 Therapies

CD137 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication and Phase

Highest Clinical Trials Phase: Phase III

CD137 Targeted Therapies Proprietary Technology Platforms by Companies

Global & Regional Trends (Clinical & Commercial)

Therapeutic Approaches for Targeting CD137

CD137 Targeted Therapies Need & Why This Report?

CD137 or 4-1BB, is a co-stimulatory receptor important for T-cell activation, survival, and expansion. It is also recognized for playing a critical role in augmenting anti-tumor immune responses, hence becoming one of the most valued targets in cancer immunotherapy. Notwithstanding recent progress made in immune oncology, current treatments such as chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors have some shortcomings regarding their efficacy among patients, especially those with solid tumors. CD137 targeting therapies can bridge these gaps through the direct stimulation of immune cells in the tumor microenvironment, leveraging the body to better combat cancer.

The report covers the increasing enthusiasm for CD137-targeted therapies, underlining the details of ongoing clinical trials, emerging technologies, and identifying companies that are driving the innovation process. It underlines the therapeutic potential of CD137 modulation in oncology: from describing progress made at different stages of clinical development to outlining the competitive and scientific landscape forming the future for various CD137-targeted treatment strategies.

Clinical Studies & Trials Insight Included in the Report

The report provides comprehensive insights into the ongoing clinical studies and trials for CD137 targeted therapies, enabling stakeholders to take a clear view of the therapeutic progress of this field. An analysis is provided of various clinical stages that range from early-phase trials to more advanced studies. These trials involve research into a range of indications, with particular attention to solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Ongoing combination therapy trials are also discussed, concerned with the investigation into how agents targeting CD137 may act in concert with chemotherapies or other immunotherapies-including PD-1 or VEGF inhibitors-to improve overall efficacy. This review also identifies the emerging clinical data and assesses the safety and efficacy profiles of CD137-targeted therapies, providing critical insight into the way forward for these therapies.

Technology Platforms Included in the Report

The report further profiles technology platforms driving innovations in CD137 targeted therapy development. Examples include AP Biosciences' T-cube, a platform enabling the creation of bispecific antibodies that selectively activate T-cells through CD137 only upon binding to tumor-specific antigens. This specificity offers the promise of minimal off-target toxicities, such as cytokine storms, common with other immune therapies.

These technology platforms represent a quantum leap in cancer immunotherapy by providing an enabling environment for more targeted, safer, and probably more effective therapies. The report provides an overview of such platforms and assesses their implications for future CD137 targeted therapies.

Leading Companies Involved in R&D of CD137 Targeted Therapies

Established pharmaceutical giants and emerging biotech companies both lead in the development of CD137 targeted therapies. Major players such as Roche, Genmab, and Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical are actively advancing their CD137-targeting therapies in clinical trials. Smaller firms like ABL Bio and Pieris Pharmaceuticals continue to bring in diversity into the research landscape by exploring novel bispecific antibodies and delivery systems.

This report describes those key companies, insights into their pipelines and strategies, and the progress of their CD137 targeted therapies in order to give a clear picture of the competitive landscape in this rapidly evolving field.

Report Indicating the Future Direction of CD137 Targeted Therapies

Looking ahead, the report comprehensively analyzes the future direction of CD137 targeted therapies. The landscape is continuously evolving, with new innovations likely to overcome some of the existing challenges related to immune resistance and side effects such as cytokine release syndrome.

Furthermore, combination therapies that combine CD137 agonists with other immune checkpoint inhibitors or targeted treatments offer significant potential for overcoming limitations observed in monotherapies. In the context of ongoing clinical trials and the emergence of new data, the role of CD137 targeted therapies is likely to be increasingly important in cancer treatment. This report provides key insights into these emerging trends, enabling stakeholders to anticipate the future direction of this promising field and its likely impact on the oncology landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Brief Introduction to CD137

2.1 Clinical Overview

2.2 Biological History of CD137

2.3 CD137 Hosting an Era of Agonists Over Antagonists

2.4 Bi-Directional Signaling in CD137

3. Global CD137 Targeted Therapy Market Outlook

3.1 Current Research & Market Scenario

3.2 Future Commercialization Opportunities

4. CD137 Targeted Therapy Clinical Innovation Trends by Region

4.1 China

4.2 South Korea

4.3 US

4.4 Europe

4.5 Australia

5. CD137 Role & Clinical Progress by Indication

5.1 Cancer

5.1.1 Leukemia

5.1.2 Lymphoma

5.1.3 Lung Cancer

5.1.4 Melanoma

5.1.5 Breast Cancer

5.1.6 Colorectal Cancer

5.2 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

5.3 Microbial Infections

5.4 Neuronal Diseases

6. Global CD137 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials Overview

6.1 by Company

6.2 by Country

6.3 by Indication

6.4 by Phase

7. CD137 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

7.1 Research

7.2 Preclinical

7.3 Phase I

7.4 Phase I/II

7.5 Phase II

7.6 Phase III

8. CD137 Targeted Therapy Proprietary Technology Platforms by Companies

9. Therapeutic Approaches for Targeting CD137

9.1 Antibodies

9.1.1 Monoclonal antibodies

9.1.2 Bispecific Antibody Centered Approaches

9.1.3 Trispecific Antibody Established Strategies

9.1.4 Tetraspecific Antibody Strategies

9.1.5 Single-chain variable fragments

9.2 Peptides

9.3 Protein-Based Therapeutics

10. Combination Therapies with CD137 Targeted Therapy

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 ABL Bio

11.2 Adagene

11.3 Alligator Bioscience

11.4 BeOne Medicines

11.5 Bicycle Therapeutics

11.6 BioNTech

11.7 Crescendo Biologics

11.8 Compass Therapeutics

11.9 Eutilex

11.10 F-star Therapeutics

11.11 Genmab

11.12 NovaBridge Biosciences

11.13 Kyinno Biotechnology

11.14 Lyvgen Biopharma

11.15 Obsidian Therapeutics

11.16 OriCell Therapeutics

11.17 Palvella Therapeutics

11.18 Shanghai Henlius Biotech

11.19 Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical

11.20 SystImmune

