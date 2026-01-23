Quantum Sensors Market Value to Reach $1.5Bn by 2031 Growing at 12.72% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the quantum sensors market size is estimated at USD 0.86 billion in 2026, up from USD 0.76 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.72% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. This strong quantum sensors market growth is driven by rising demand for ultra-precise sensing technologies across defense, aerospace, healthcare, navigation, and industrial automation. As quantum technologies transition from laboratory research to commercial deployment, the quantum sensors industry is witnessing accelerated adoption supported by government funding, increased private investment, and integration into next-generation systems.

Quantum Sensors Market Trends Shaping Next-Gen Sensing

Rising Need for Reliable Autonomous Navigation

High-precision navigation is becoming a key demand driver as autonomous systems face reliability limits in complex environments. Quantum sensing technologies are being explored to improve navigation accuracy where traditional signals struggle, such as enclosed spaces, dense cities, and signal-disrupted zones. Early trials across transportation, aviation, and maritime operations highlight their potential to reduce navigation risks and system failures. As regulatory standards begin to take shape and costs become more manageable, adoption is expected to expand across large-scale mobility and infrastructure use cases.



Government-Led Quantum Programs and Market Momentum



National quantum programs across major economies are positioning quantum sensing as a strategic capability tied to technological independence. Long-term public funding and coordinated research frameworks are helping universities, defense organizations, and private companies move innovations from labs into early commercial use. These initiatives also encourage tighter supply chains and local manufacturing for critical components, even as regulatory requirements add complexity. Overall, sustained policy support is ensuring a steady flow of research and development that continues to strengthen the quantum sensors market.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Quantum Sensors Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing defense funding for quantum PNT

4.2.2 National quantum initiatives and budgets

4.2.3 Demand for high-precision autonomous navigation

4.2.4 Commercial rollout of quantum clocks in telecom/datacenters

4.2.5 and more



4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High deployment and maintenance costs

4.3.2 Environmental sensitivity/decoherence of cold-atom systems

4.3.3 Alkali-vapor cell supply-chain bottlenecks (under-radar)

4.3.4 and more

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Atomic Clocks

5.1.2 Quantum Magnetometers

5.1.3 Quantum Accelerometers and Gyroscopes

5.1.4 Quantum Gravimeters and Gradiometers



5.1.5 and more

5.2 By Sensing Mechanism

5.2.1 Cold-Atom Interferometry

5.2.2 Nitrogen-Vacancy (NV) Diamond

5.2.3 Rydberg-Atom Electric-Field Sensors

5.2.4 Optomechanical / Photonic Sensors

5.2.5 and more

5.3 By Deployment Platform

5.3.1 Ground-based

5.3.2 Airborne

5.3.3 Spaceborne

5.3.4 Marine / Sub-surface

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Defense and Security

5.4.2 Space and Satellite

5.4.3 Oil, Gas and Mining

5.4.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.4.5 and more

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America



5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Chile

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Russia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 South Korea

5.5.4.4 Australia

5.5.4.5 India



5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AOSense Inc.

6.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.4.3 Muquans SAS (iXblue)

6.4.4 M Squared Lasers Ltd.

6.4.5 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.4.6 Apogee Instruments Inc.

6.4.7 Campbell Scientific Inc.

6.4.8 LI-COR Biosciences Inc.

6.4.9 Skye Instruments Ltd.

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment



For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/quantum-sensors-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Quantum Sensors Market Share by Region

North America continues to play a central role in shaping the quantum sensors market, supported by a strong research ecosystem and close collaboration between government agencies, defense organizations, and private manufacturers. Long-term public funding and defense procurement programs reduce commercial risk, encouraging companies to invest in advanced and ruggedized sensor designs. At the same time, regulatory frameworks around exports help safeguard intellectual property, reinforcing domestic production capabilities and strengthening the region’s overall innovation pipeline.

Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-moving growth engine for quantum sensing technologies, fueled by aggressive national strategies and deep industry participation. Governments are actively linking academic research with large electronics and materials companies, while commercialization hubs help translate lab-scale breakthroughs into real-world applications. With strong momentum across manufacturing, mining, and defense use cases, the region is rapidly evolving into both a major consumer and supplier within the global quantum sensors market.

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Smart Sensors Market - The smart sensors market is estimated at USD 90.31 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 199.68 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.21%. This growth is being driven by the rising use of edge AI, tighter automotive and healthcare regulations, and the expansion of industrial automation as organizations move toward more predictive, data-driven operations.

ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in smart sensors: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-smart-sensors-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Pressure Sensors Market - The pressure sensors market is projected to grow from USD 21.78 billion in 2026 to USD 33.92 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles, the expansion of smart manufacturing, and increasing use of disposable medical devices that require accurate pressure monitoring for safety and performance.

Environmental Sensors Market - The environmental sensors market is estimated at USD 2.77 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.49 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.16%. Market growth is being driven by stricter environmental regulations, the expansion of NB-IoT networks, and rising adoption across smart cities, industrial IoT, and wearable devices.



About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



