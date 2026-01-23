Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Surpass US$28 Billion by 2036, Driven by SDV Architecture and Regulatory Compliance

Global rollout of UN R155/R156 and software-defined vehicle platforms boosts demand for embedded and cloud-based cybersecurity

London, UK – 13 January 2026 – The global automotive cybersecurity market is estimated at US$4,377.2 million in 2026 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of of 20.4% over the forecast period 2026-2036, reaching US$28,055.2 million by 2036. This growth is fuelled by global regulatory mandates, the proliferation of connected-vehicle technologies, and increasing security risks associated with over-the-air (OTA) platforms, ADAS systems, and cloud-connected architectures.

Key Market Insights

UN R155 and R156 regulations mandate end-to-end cybersecurity governance for vehicle approval

Tariff-induced localisation is accelerating U.S.-based secure hardware development

SDVs and continuous OTA pipelines multiply attack surfaces across embedded and cloud systems

High-profile cyber incidents are driving the adoption of in-vehicle and cloud-based SOCs

“Cybersecurity is no longer optional, it’s a type-approval requirement,” said Lead Analyst at Visiongain.

“OEMs must secure not just ECUs, but cloud platforms, APIs, OTA pipelines, and sensor fusion systems as part of a fully integrated defence strategy.”

Regulatory & Trade Impact

Tariffs on imported telematics components, chipsets, and secure ECUs are inflating manufacturing costs while pushing firms to localise cybersecurity module development. In parallel, the UNECE’s UN R155 and R156 frameworks are transforming vehicle security from an add-on feature to a core compliance requirement across Europe, Asia, and key Latin American markets.

“We’re seeing dual pressures, cost increases from tariffs, and design mandates from regulators, pushing the industry toward decentralised, secure-by-design architectures,” added the Visiongain lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include:

Bosch ETAS, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Argus Cyber Security, Karamba Security, Upstream Security, GuardKnox, Cisco Systems, Continental AG, HARMAN International, DENSO Corporation, and VicOne.

Recent developments:

6 Nov 2025: Infineon led the launch of a European car server supercomputer demonstrator under the Mannheim-CeCaS project

led the launch of a European car server supercomputer demonstrator under the Mannheim-CeCaS project 24 Sep 2025: VicOne and Sasken Technologies announced a global partnership for end-to-end automotive cybersecurity deployments

and announced a global partnership for end-to-end automotive cybersecurity deployments 20 Jun 2025: ETAS India signed an MoU with ARAI to strengthen OEM readiness against cyber threats

signed an MoU with to strengthen OEM readiness against cyber threats 17 Jun 2025: NXP acquired TTTech Auto , adding safety-critical middleware to its SDV product roadmap

acquired , adding safety-critical middleware to its SDV product roadmap 8 May 2025: DENSO and ROHM announced a co-development deal for ADAS/EV chips critical to secure system design

About the Report

Visiongain’s 382-page Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report 2026-2036 provides 128 data tables and 204 charts covering offerings, security types, vehicle classes, applications, deployment modes, and security integration models. The report evaluates segment growth, regional drivers, and competitive strategies to support informed investment and strategic planning in the connected mobility ecosystem.

