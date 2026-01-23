CPNG INVESTOR ALERT: Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman reminds investors in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) regarding the February 17, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Investors who purchased Coupang (CPNG) securities between May 7, 2025, and December 16, 2025, and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact the firm.

[CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CPNG LOSSES]

The firm is investigating the lawsuit’s claims that Coupang misled investors by touting “proactive security” and “administrative safeguards” while allegedly failing to detect a massive data breach for nearly six months. The breach, which impacted 33.7 million accounts, was reportedly carried out by a former employee using authentication keys that remained valid long after their departure. This alleged failure has led to a $1.2 billion compensation plan and a CEO resignation, wiping out over $8 billion in market value.

“We are investigating why it allegedly took Coupang nearly six months to detect that a former employee had access to 33 million customer accounts,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the claims in the pending litigation.

DEEP DIVE ANALYIS: View our latest video summary of the allegations: youtu.be/jBOcNVx13T8

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Securities Class Action: Undetected 6-Month Infiltration & The $1 Billion Compensation Liability

The complaint centers on the following alleged failures in Coupang’s cybersecurity and disclosure protocols.

Failed Internal Controls : The lawsuit alleges that Coupang maintained inadequate protocols that allowed a former employee to retain access to sensitive customer information. While Coupang assured investors of its "threat visibility," the breach remained entirely undetected by the company’s internal controls for several months.





: The lawsuit alleges that Coupang maintained inadequate protocols that allowed a former employee to retain access to sensitive customer information. While Coupang assured investors of its "threat visibility," the breach remained entirely undetected by the company’s internal controls for several months. Delayed Disclosure and Regulatory Involvement : Coupang has acknowledged that it “became aware of a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to customer accounts” on Nov. 18, 2025 (i.e., 11 days before public disclosure). The company further disclosed that “a former employee may have obtained the name, phone number, delivery address, and email address associated with up to 33 million customer accounts[.]” Coupang also informed investors that “Korean regulators have initiated investigations with which Coupang is fully cooperating.”





: Coupang has acknowledged that it “became aware of a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to customer accounts” on Nov. 18, 2025 (i.e., 11 days before public disclosure). The company further disclosed that “a former employee may have obtained the name, phone number, delivery address, and email address associated with up to 33 million customer accounts[.]” Coupang also informed investors that “Korean regulators have initiated investigations with which Coupang is fully cooperating.” C-Suite Fallout & Financial Damage: The fallout has been catastrophic, including CEO Park Dae-joon’s resignation tied to the incident and a massive 1.685 trillion won ($1.2 billion) compensation plan to restore customer trust.



Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for prosecuting class actions.

Mr. Kathrein is advising investors who purchased CPNG shares during the Class Period (May 7, 2025 – Dec. 16, 2025) and suffered substantial losses.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 17, 2026.

TO SUBMIT YOUR COUPANG (CPNG) INVESTMENT LOSSES NOW, PLEASE USE THE SECURE FORM BELOW:

Report Your CPNG Losses to Hagens Berman

Contact: Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CPNG@hbsslaw.com

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Coupang case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Coupang should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CPNG@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.