Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Beazley plc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Man Group PLC
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Beazley plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		22/01/2026
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?NO

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

5p ordinary
 Interests

Short positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 7,712,060.001.28  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 5,032,902.000.83 61,544.000.01
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		 12,744,962.002.12 61,544.000.01

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
5p ordinarySale426311.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale1582011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale1634011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale9201011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale2474011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale1972011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale477011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale3198011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale12957011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale694311.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale298011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale221011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale1345011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale858011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale492011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale3535011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale1642011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale444011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale540011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale622011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale130011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale1679011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySale595811.1969 GBP

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position669411.2106 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position30211.2106 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a short position128910.8346 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a short position162210.9708 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a short position1905411.1863 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position92011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position17701011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position9852011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position825011.1969 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position3229111.2178 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position518411.1917 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position5347511.1917 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position4586411.2178 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position298811.1917 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position71711.1917 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position37511.2106 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position2085911.1917 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position12202211.2178 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position105711.1917 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position1346611.2178 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position1047711.1917 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position1539711.1969 GBP

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:


None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:23/01/2026
Contact name:Graham Keene
Telephone number:+442071442259

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


