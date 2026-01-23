The size of the RIKS 26 0216 series after the buyback on January 23 is 47,383,080,943 (nominal value).
Size of RIKS 26 0216
Series RIKB 28 1115RIKS 37 0115Settlement Date 01/28/202601/28/2026Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,3702,540All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 95.230/6.92084.450/2.653Total Number of Bids...Read More