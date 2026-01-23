INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRBR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding BellRing’s sales during the Class Period, which were materially attributable to temporary inventory stockpiling by key customers, and concealed the erosion of the Company’s market share as competition intensified.

If you purchased BellRing shares between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bellring-brands/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 23, 2026.

