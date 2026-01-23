CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2025 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the year ending December 31, 2025. In 2025, CIB Marine continued to improve its net interest margin, achieving an increase of 30 basis points over the prior year. The Mortgage Division also delivered a modest profit despite ongoing challenges in the mortgage market. After an extended period of provisions for credit losses and net charge-offs that were significantly better than both local and national peer medians, the Company experienced higher levels of both in the fourth quarter of 2025, which impacted earnings for the quarter and the year.  

Net income allocated to common shareholders for the year was $1.6 million, or $1.19 basic and $1.15 diluted earnings per share, compared to $2.5 million, or $1.87 basic and $1.46 diluted earnings per share, in 2024. The 2024 figures exclude the impact of the sale-leaseback transaction that year.   The decline was primarily related to the increase in provisions for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2025. Financial highlights for the quarter and year include:

  • Net interest margin increased to 2.81% in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 2.44% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, net interest margin improved to 2.72% compared to 2.42% in 2024. This ongoing recovery was driven primarily by a 52-basis-point reduction in the cost of funds, reflecting the repricing of time deposits, money market accounts, and bank borrowings as the federal funds rate declined by 75 basis points in the second half of 2025. In contrast, yields on earning assets declined by only 12 basis points because earning assets are primarily fixed rate and new loan originations and securities purchases were at rates generally above the respective portfolio’s weighted average yields.
  • Provisions for credit losses were $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.1 million for the full year, compared to reversals of $0.3 million in the same quarter of 2024 and $0.5 million for the full year 2024. The increase was primarily driven by $1.5 million in charge-offs related to two relationships: one long-standing non-performing loan in the transportation industry and a commercial loan that degraded in late 2025. Net charge-offs for the year were 0.20%, versus 0.01% in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.27% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.26% a year earlier—both at or above local and national peer medians.
  • As of December 31, 2025, non-performing assets represented 1.04% of total assets, and non-accrual loans accounted for 1.31% of total loans—up from 0.68% and 0.81%, respectively, on December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to two commercial loan relationships moved to non-accrual status.
  • Commercial loan originations surpassed targets in 2025, yet higher-than-expected payoffs—stemming from clients’ strategic moves to sell businesses or real estate—resulted in a $31 million decline in total loan balances compared to year-end 2024. With payoff activity easing late in the year while new loan originations remained strong, loan balances increased by $11 million in the fourth quarter. Business plans for 2026 emphasize continued growth, particularly within commercial lending.
  • The Banking Division reported income in 2025 that was $0.9 million higher than in 2024, excluding provisions and the prior year’s sale-leaseback gain. This increase was driven by $1.2 million in higher net interest income, partially offset by $0.3 million lower non-interest income, and assisted—albeit modestly—by lower non-interest expenses as the Company continues to manage costs and improve the division’s operating efficiencies.
  • The Mortgage Division reported a modest profit in 2025, following a loss of $0.2 million in 2024.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Our focus on improving the net interest margin and disciplined expense management contributed to stronger core earnings results from the Banking Division. We reported our first net growth quarter of the year in loan balances, primarily through our commercial lending activity, and we continue to target growth into the future. Although it is disappointing that we had some loan losses in the fourth quarter, this follows many years of performance significantly better than both national and local peer medians.”

He added, “The loan charge offs recorded in the fourth quarter were primarily attributable to two relationships and, based on current information, do not reflect a deterioration in overall portfolio performance. As previously disclosed, the Company has experienced credit challenges with legacy loans in the trucking industry. Overall, the Company’s exposure to this industry remains limited, and we have not originated new credits in this sector. Since year end 2024, outstanding loan balances within the NAICS Transportation and Warehousing category have declined from $15.9 million to $13.7 million. Additionally, excluding the two largest past due loans—one of which is a restructured trucking credit and both of which are well secured—loans past due 30 days or more would represent 0.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2025.”

He concluded, “The expanded common stock repurchase program authorizes up to $2.5 million in buybacks through December 31, 2026. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we repurchased 16,071 shares in open-market transactions for a total of $580,127 at an average price of $36.10 per share. For the full year, 36,383 shares–approximately 3% of outstanding shares–were repurchased for $1.3 million at an average price of $34.29 per share. This leaves approximately $1.2 million available for additional repurchases in 2026. To support the program, we used cash on hand, including proceeds from prior capital distributions by our subsidiary, CIBM Bank, including the $3 million capital distribution in the fourth quarter of 2025.   The parent company also maintains a $2 million line of credit, which remains undrawn to date.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
 
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:        
Interest and dividend income$10,881 $10,780 $11,017 $10,941 $11,408  $43,619 $47,544 
Interest expense 5,208  5,196  5,541  5,652  6,259   21,597  26,703 
Net interest income 5,673  5,584  5,476  5,289  5,149   22,022  20,841 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,174  (90) 9  42  (332)  1,135  (463)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) credit losses 4,499  5,674  5,467  5,247  5,481   20,887  21,304 
Noninterest income (1) 1,292  1,908  1,765  1,552  1,724   6,517  13,152 
Noninterest expense 6,223  6,375  6,311  6,373  6,678   25,282  27,166 
Income (loss) before income taxes (432) 1,207  921  426  527   2,122  7,290 
Income tax expense (benefit) (115) 299  253  105  123   542  1,848 
Net income (loss)$(317)$908 $668 $321 $404  $1,580 $5,442 
         
Common Share Data:        
Basic net income (loss) per share (2)$(0.24)$0.68 $0.50 $0.24 $0.60  $1.19 $4.32 
Diluted net income (loss) per share (2) (0.24) 0.65  0.48  0.23  0.54   1.15  3.38 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (3) 60.95  60.72  59.55  58.46  57.37   60.95  57.37 
Book value per share (3) 61.00  60.77  59.59  58.51  57.42   61.00  57.42 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,334,388  1,345,233  1,349,613  1,348,995  1,357,737   1,330,689  1,352,585 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,379,069  1,391,648  1,397,365  1,396,274  1,507,344   1,377,213  1,729,521 
Financial Condition Data:        
Total assets$833,304 $836,760 $838,441 $852,018 $866,474  $833,304 $866,474 
Loans 666,199  655,620  665,393  684,787  697,093   666,199  697,093 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,465) (8,721) (8,793) (8,818) (8,790)  (8,465) (8,790)
Investment securities 123,318  128,214  126,795  124,109  120,339   123,318  120,339 
Deposits 660,614  702,078  684,480  692,028  692,378   660,614  692,378 
Borrowings 77,817  39,245  59,292  67,214  81,735   77,817  81,735 
Stockholders' equity 81,414  81,789  80,492  79,309  77,961   81,414  77,961 
Financial Ratios and Other Data:        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (4) 2.81% 2.78% 2.69% 2.62% 2.44%  2.72% 2.42%
Net interest spread (5) 2.20% 2.17% 2.06% 1.99% 1.74%  2.10% 1.72%
Noninterest income to average assets (6) 0.62% 0.91% 0.83% 0.73% 0.82%  0.77% 1.48%
Noninterest expense to average assets 2.98% 3.06% 3.00% 3.05% 3.06%  3.02% 3.05%
Efficiency ratio (7) 89.37% 85.33% 87.24% 93.65% 96.17%  88.79% 79.86%
Earnings (loss) on average assets (8) -0.15% 0.44% 0.32% 0.15% 0.19%  0.19% 0.61%
Earnings (loss) on average equity (9) -1.53% 4.46% 3.36% 1.65% 1.94%  1.97% 6.33%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 1.31% 0.95% 0.85% 0.84% 0.81%  1.31% 0.81%
Nonperformance assets to total assets (11) 1.04% 0.75% 0.68% 0.67% 0.68%  1.04% 0.68%
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 2.36% 2.38% 2.33% 1.21% 1.19%  2.36% 1.19%
Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 1.89% 1.87% 1.85% 0.97% 0.98%  1.89% 0.98%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (10) 1.27% 1.33% 1.32% 1.29% 1.26%  1.27% 1.26%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10) 53.87% 55.78% 56.76% 106.25% 105.95%  53.87% 105.95%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10) 0.85% 0.00% -0.02% -0.01% -0.01%  0.20% 0.01%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 9.77% 9.77% 9.60% 9.31% 9.00%  9.77% 9.00%
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.67% 13.90% 13.55% 13.34% 13.02%  13.67% 13.02%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.94% 11.15% 10.82% 10.62% 10.33%  10.94% 10.33%
Leverage capital ratio 8.80% 8.88% 8.54% 8.40% 8.14%  8.80% 8.14%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 142  143  144  152  165   142  165 
Number of banking facilities 9  9  9  9  9   9  9 
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
(11)Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans, nonaccrual securities, and other real estate owned.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
 
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$8,102 $19,016 $10,363 $7,717 $6,748 
Reverse repurchase agreements -  -  -  -  - 
Securities available for sale 121,110  126,017  124,618  121,939  118,206 
Equity securities at fair value 2,208  2,197  2,177  2,170  2,133 
Loans held for sale 8,640  7,287  7,733  7,685  13,291 
      
Loans 666,199  655,620  665,393  684,787  697,093 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,465) (8,721) (8,793) (8,818) (8,790)
Net loans 657,734  646,899  656,600  675,969  688,303 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,567  2,195  3,401  2,607  2,607 
Premises and equipment, net 1,675  1,731  1,660  1,486  1,570 
Accrued interest receivable 2,763  2,803  2,733  2,680  2,651 
Deferred tax assets, net 11,440  11,745  12,160  12,529  12,955 
Other real estate owned, net -  -  -  -  200 
Bank owned life insurance 6,641  6,589  6,536  6,486  6,437 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 64  64  64  64  64 
Other assets 10,360  10,217  10,396  10,686  11,309 
Total assets$833,304 $836,760 $838,441 $852,018 $866,474 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$85,637 $95,307 $87,479 $98,403 $86,886 
Interest-bearing demand 86,577  107,512  74,921  77,620  84,833 
Savings 218,515  222,450  226,663  232,046  224,960 
Time 269,885  276,809  295,417  283,959  295,699 
Total deposits 660,614  702,078  684,480  692,028  692,378 
Short-term borrowings 68,022  29,458  49,514  57,444  71,973 
Long-term borrowings 9,795  9,787  9,778  9,770  9,762 
Accrued interest payable 1,468  1,456  1,656  1,614  1,911 
Other liabilities 11,991  12,192  12,521  11,853  12,489 
Total liabilities 751,890  754,971  757,949  772,709  788,513 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; zero shares of series A and zero shares of series B convertible -  -  -  -  - 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,385,842 and 1,372,642 issued shares; 1,335,390 and 1,358,473 outstanding shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1) 1,386  1,386  1,386  1,383  1,372 
Capital surplus 182,087  182,003  181,908  181,801  181,708 
Accumulated deficit (97,907) (97,591) (98,498) (99,167) (99,487)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (2,371) (2,808) (3,273) (3,939) (5,098)
Treasury stock, 51,174 shares on December 31, 2025 and 14,791 shares December 31, 2024 (2) (1,781) (1,201) (1,031) (769) (534)
Total stockholders' equity 81,414  81,789  80,492  79,309  77,961 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$833,304 $836,760 $838,441 $852,018 $866,474 
      
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 42,980 shares and 45,259 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$9,480 $9,347 $9,653 $9,623 $9,999  $38,103 $41,548 
Loans held for sale 168  123  149  137  215   577  870 
Securities 1,200  1,229  1,186  1,150  1,151   4,765  4,782 
Other investments 33  81  29  31  43   174  344 
Total interest income 10,881  10,780  11,017  10,941  11,408   43,619  47,544 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 4,660  4,772  4,795  5,029  5,638   19,256  24,685 
Short-term borrowings 427  302  625  504  500   1,858  1,535 
Long-term borrowings 121  122  121  119  121   483  483 
Total interest expense 5,208  5,196  5,541  5,652  6,259   21,597  26,703 
Net interest income 5,673  5,584  5,476  5,289  5,149   22,022  20,841 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,174  (90) 9  42  (332)  1,135  (463)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 4,499  5,674  5,467  5,247  5,481   20,887  21,304 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 62  62  65  59  55   248  251 
Other service fees (10) (7) (10) (9) (5)  (36) (14)
Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,021  1,483  1,424  1,140  1,564   5,068  7,203 
Other income 178  239  279  177  192   873  778 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (10) 0  0  0  0   (10) 0 
Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities 11  21  7  36  (71)  75  (25)
Net gain (loss) on sale of SBA loans 40  110  0  161  0   311  622 
Net gain on sale of assets and (writedowns) 0  0  0  (12) (11)  (12) 4,337 
Total noninterest income 1,292  1,908  1,765  1,552  1,724   6,517  13,152 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 3,833  4,047  4,060  4,066  4,344   16,006  18,185 
Equipment 589  577  583  559  467   2,308  1,890 
Occupancy and premises 537  514  519  549  500   2,119  1,822 
Data Processing 215  243  212  221  220   891  883 
Federal deposit insurance 119  138  101  129  144   487  744 
Professional services 169  205  218  278  240   870  912 
Telephone and data communication 73  65  57  52  74   247  232 
Insurance 71  92  75  64  71   302  310 
Other expense 617  494  486  455  618   2,052  2,188 
Total noninterest expense 6,223  6,375  6,311  6,373  6,678   25,282  27,166 
Income (loss) from operations        
before income taxes (432) 1,207  921  426  527   2,122  7,290 
Income tax expense (benefit) (115) 299  253  105  123   542  1,848 
Net income (loss) (317) 908  668  321  404   1,580  5,442 
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0  0  0  0  406   0  406 
Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders$(317)$908 $668 $321 $810  $1,580 $5,848 
         


FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com  


