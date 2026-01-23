CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2025 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the year ending December 31, 2025. In 2025, CIB Marine continued to improve its net interest margin, achieving an increase of 30 basis points over the prior year. The Mortgage Division also delivered a modest profit despite ongoing challenges in the mortgage market. After an extended period of provisions for credit losses and net charge-offs that were significantly better than both local and national peer medians, the Company experienced higher levels of both in the fourth quarter of 2025, which impacted earnings for the quarter and the year.

Net income allocated to common shareholders for the year was $1.6 million, or $1.19 basic and $1.15 diluted earnings per share, compared to $2.5 million, or $1.87 basic and $1.46 diluted earnings per share, in 2024. The 2024 figures exclude the impact of the sale-leaseback transaction that year. The decline was primarily related to the increase in provisions for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2025. Financial highlights for the quarter and year include:

Net interest margin increased to 2.81% in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 2.44% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, net interest margin improved to 2.72% compared to 2.42% in 2024. This ongoing recovery was driven primarily by a 52-basis-point reduction in the cost of funds, reflecting the repricing of time deposits, money market accounts, and bank borrowings as the federal funds rate declined by 75 basis points in the second half of 2025. In contrast, yields on earning assets declined by only 12 basis points because earning assets are primarily fixed rate and new loan originations and securities purchases were at rates generally above the respective portfolio’s weighted average yields.

Provisions for credit losses were $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.1 million for the full year, compared to reversals of $0.3 million in the same quarter of 2024 and $0.5 million for the full year 2024. The increase was primarily driven by $1.5 million in charge-offs related to two relationships: one long-standing non-performing loan in the transportation industry and a commercial loan that degraded in late 2025. Net charge-offs for the year were 0.20%, versus 0.01% in the prior year. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.27% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.26% a year earlier—both at or above local and national peer medians.

As of December 31, 2025, non-performing assets represented 1.04% of total assets, and non-accrual loans accounted for 1.31% of total loans—up from 0.68% and 0.81%, respectively, on December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to two commercial loan relationships moved to non-accrual status.

Commercial loan originations surpassed targets in 2025, yet higher-than-expected payoffs—stemming from clients’ strategic moves to sell businesses or real estate—resulted in a $31 million decline in total loan balances compared to year-end 2024. With payoff activity easing late in the year while new loan originations remained strong, loan balances increased by $11 million in the fourth quarter. Business plans for 2026 emphasize continued growth, particularly within commercial lending.

The Banking Division reported income in 2025 that was $0.9 million higher than in 2024, excluding provisions and the prior year’s sale-leaseback gain. This increase was driven by $1.2 million in higher net interest income, partially offset by $0.3 million lower non-interest income, and assisted—albeit modestly—by lower non-interest expenses as the Company continues to manage costs and improve the division’s operating efficiencies.

The Mortgage Division reported a modest profit in 2025, following a loss of $0.2 million in 2024.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Our focus on improving the net interest margin and disciplined expense management contributed to stronger core earnings results from the Banking Division. We reported our first net growth quarter of the year in loan balances, primarily through our commercial lending activity, and we continue to target growth into the future. Although it is disappointing that we had some loan losses in the fourth quarter, this follows many years of performance significantly better than both national and local peer medians.”

He added, “The loan charge offs recorded in the fourth quarter were primarily attributable to two relationships and, based on current information, do not reflect a deterioration in overall portfolio performance. As previously disclosed, the Company has experienced credit challenges with legacy loans in the trucking industry. Overall, the Company’s exposure to this industry remains limited, and we have not originated new credits in this sector. Since year end 2024, outstanding loan balances within the NAICS Transportation and Warehousing category have declined from $15.9 million to $13.7 million. Additionally, excluding the two largest past due loans—one of which is a restructured trucking credit and both of which are well secured—loans past due 30 days or more would represent 0.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2025.”

He concluded, “The expanded common stock repurchase program authorizes up to $2.5 million in buybacks through December 31, 2026. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we repurchased 16,071 shares in open-market transactions for a total of $580,127 at an average price of $36.10 per share. For the full year, 36,383 shares–approximately 3% of outstanding shares–were repurchased for $1.3 million at an average price of $34.29 per share. This leaves approximately $1.2 million available for additional repurchases in 2026. To support the program, we used cash on hand, including proceeds from prior capital distributions by our subsidiary, CIBM Bank, including the $3 million capital distribution in the fourth quarter of 2025. The parent company also maintains a $2 million line of credit, which remains undrawn to date.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 10,881 $ 10,780 $ 11,017 $ 10,941 $ 11,408 $ 43,619 $ 47,544 Interest expense 5,208 5,196 5,541 5,652 6,259 21,597 26,703 Net interest income 5,673 5,584 5,476 5,289 5,149 22,022 20,841 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,174 (90 ) 9 42 (332 ) 1,135 (463 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 4,499 5,674 5,467 5,247 5,481 20,887 21,304 Noninterest income (1) 1,292 1,908 1,765 1,552 1,724 6,517 13,152 Noninterest expense 6,223 6,375 6,311 6,373 6,678 25,282 27,166 Income (loss) before income taxes (432 ) 1,207 921 426 527 2,122 7,290 Income tax expense (benefit) (115 ) 299 253 105 123 542 1,848 Net income (loss) $ (317 ) $ 908 $ 668 $ 321 $ 404 $ 1,580 $ 5,442 Common Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share (2) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.68 $ 0.50 $ 0.24 $ 0.60 $ 1.19 $ 4.32 Diluted net income (loss) per share (2) (0.24 ) 0.65 0.48 0.23 0.54 1.15 3.38 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (3) 60.95 60.72 59.55 58.46 57.37 60.95 57.37 Book value per share (3) 61.00 60.77 59.59 58.51 57.42 61.00 57.42 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,334,388 1,345,233 1,349,613 1,348,995 1,357,737 1,330,689 1,352,585 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,379,069 1,391,648 1,397,365 1,396,274 1,507,344 1,377,213 1,729,521 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 833,304 $ 836,760 $ 838,441 $ 852,018 $ 866,474 $ 833,304 $ 866,474 Loans 666,199 655,620 665,393 684,787 697,093 666,199 697,093 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,465 ) (8,721 ) (8,793 ) (8,818 ) (8,790 ) (8,465 ) (8,790 ) Investment securities 123,318 128,214 126,795 124,109 120,339 123,318 120,339 Deposits 660,614 702,078 684,480 692,028 692,378 660,614 692,378 Borrowings 77,817 39,245 59,292 67,214 81,735 77,817 81,735 Stockholders' equity 81,414 81,789 80,492 79,309 77,961 81,414 77,961 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (4) 2.81 % 2.78 % 2.69 % 2.62 % 2.44 % 2.72 % 2.42 % Net interest spread (5) 2.20 % 2.17 % 2.06 % 1.99 % 1.74 % 2.10 % 1.72 % Noninterest income to average assets (6) 0.62 % 0.91 % 0.83 % 0.73 % 0.82 % 0.77 % 1.48 % Noninterest expense to average assets 2.98 % 3.06 % 3.00 % 3.05 % 3.06 % 3.02 % 3.05 % Efficiency ratio (7) 89.37 % 85.33 % 87.24 % 93.65 % 96.17 % 88.79 % 79.86 % Earnings (loss) on average assets (8) -0.15 % 0.44 % 0.32 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.61 % Earnings (loss) on average equity (9) -1.53 % 4.46 % 3.36 % 1.65 % 1.94 % 1.97 % 6.33 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 1.31 % 0.95 % 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.81 % 1.31 % 0.81 % Nonperformance assets to total assets (11) 1.04 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.68 % 1.04 % 0.68 % Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 2.36 % 2.38 % 2.33 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 2.36 % 1.19 % Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 1.89 % 1.87 % 1.85 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.89 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (10) 1.27 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.29 % 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.26 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10) 53.87 % 55.78 % 56.76 % 106.25 % 105.95 % 53.87 % 105.95 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10) 0.85 % 0.00 % -0.02 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.20 % 0.01 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 9.77 % 9.77 % 9.60 % 9.31 % 9.00 % 9.77 % 9.00 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.67 % 13.90 % 13.55 % 13.34 % 13.02 % 13.67 % 13.02 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.94 % 11.15 % 10.82 % 10.62 % 10.33 % 10.94 % 10.33 % Leverage capital ratio 8.80 % 8.88 % 8.54 % 8.40 % 8.14 % 8.80 % 8.14 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 142 143 144 152 165 142 165 Number of banking facilities 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. (3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (10) Excludes loans held for sale. (11)Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans, nonaccrual securities, and other real estate owned.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,102 $ 19,016 $ 10,363 $ 7,717 $ 6,748 Reverse repurchase agreements - - - - - Securities available for sale 121,110 126,017 124,618 121,939 118,206 Equity securities at fair value 2,208 2,197 2,177 2,170 2,133 Loans held for sale 8,640 7,287 7,733 7,685 13,291 Loans 666,199 655,620 665,393 684,787 697,093 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,465 ) (8,721 ) (8,793 ) (8,818 ) (8,790 ) Net loans 657,734 646,899 656,600 675,969 688,303 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,567 2,195 3,401 2,607 2,607 Premises and equipment, net 1,675 1,731 1,660 1,486 1,570 Accrued interest receivable 2,763 2,803 2,733 2,680 2,651 Deferred tax assets, net 11,440 11,745 12,160 12,529 12,955 Other real estate owned, net - - - - 200 Bank owned life insurance 6,641 6,589 6,536 6,486 6,437 Goodwill and other intangible assets 64 64 64 64 64 Other assets 10,360 10,217 10,396 10,686 11,309 Total assets $ 833,304 $ 836,760 $ 838,441 $ 852,018 $ 866,474 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 85,637 $ 95,307 $ 87,479 $ 98,403 $ 86,886 Interest-bearing demand 86,577 107,512 74,921 77,620 84,833 Savings 218,515 222,450 226,663 232,046 224,960 Time 269,885 276,809 295,417 283,959 295,699 Total deposits 660,614 702,078 684,480 692,028 692,378 Short-term borrowings 68,022 29,458 49,514 57,444 71,973 Long-term borrowings 9,795 9,787 9,778 9,770 9,762 Accrued interest payable 1,468 1,456 1,656 1,614 1,911 Other liabilities 11,991 12,192 12,521 11,853 12,489 Total liabilities 751,890 754,971 757,949 772,709 788,513 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; zero shares of series A and zero shares of series B convertible - - - - - Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,385,842 and 1,372,642 issued shares; 1,335,390 and 1,358,473 outstanding shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1) 1,386 1,386 1,386 1,383 1,372 Capital surplus 182,087 182,003 181,908 181,801 181,708 Accumulated deficit (97,907 ) (97,591 ) (98,498 ) (99,167 ) (99,487 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (2,371 ) (2,808 ) (3,273 ) (3,939 ) (5,098 ) Treasury stock, 51,174 shares on December 31, 2025 and 14,791 shares December 31, 2024 (2) (1,781 ) (1,201 ) (1,031 ) (769 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 81,414 81,789 80,492 79,309 77,961 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 833,304 $ 836,760 $ 838,441 $ 852,018 $ 866,474 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 42,980 shares and 45,259 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.







CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 9,480 $ 9,347 $ 9,653 $ 9,623 $ 9,999 $ 38,103 $ 41,548 Loans held for sale 168 123 149 137 215 577 870 Securities 1,200 1,229 1,186 1,150 1,151 4,765 4,782 Other investments 33 81 29 31 43 174 344 Total interest income 10,881 10,780 11,017 10,941 11,408 43,619 47,544 Interest Expense Deposits 4,660 4,772 4,795 5,029 5,638 19,256 24,685 Short-term borrowings 427 302 625 504 500 1,858 1,535 Long-term borrowings 121 122 121 119 121 483 483 Total interest expense 5,208 5,196 5,541 5,652 6,259 21,597 26,703 Net interest income 5,673 5,584 5,476 5,289 5,149 22,022 20,841 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,174 (90 ) 9 42 (332 ) 1,135 (463 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 4,499 5,674 5,467 5,247 5,481 20,887 21,304 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 62 62 65 59 55 248 251 Other service fees (10 ) (7 ) (10 ) (9 ) (5 ) (36 ) (14 ) Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,021 1,483 1,424 1,140 1,564 5,068 7,203 Other income 178 239 279 177 192 873 778 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale (10 ) 0 0 0 0 (10 ) 0 Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities 11 21 7 36 (71 ) 75 (25 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of SBA loans 40 110 0 161 0 311 622 Net gain on sale of assets and (writedowns) 0 0 0 (12 ) (11 ) (12 ) 4,337 Total noninterest income 1,292 1,908 1,765 1,552 1,724 6,517 13,152 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 3,833 4,047 4,060 4,066 4,344 16,006 18,185 Equipment 589 577 583 559 467 2,308 1,890 Occupancy and premises 537 514 519 549 500 2,119 1,822 Data Processing 215 243 212 221 220 891 883 Federal deposit insurance 119 138 101 129 144 487 744 Professional services 169 205 218 278 240 870 912 Telephone and data communication 73 65 57 52 74 247 232 Insurance 71 92 75 64 71 302 310 Other expense 617 494 486 455 618 2,052 2,188 Total noninterest expense 6,223 6,375 6,311 6,373 6,678 25,282 27,166 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes (432 ) 1,207 921 426 527 2,122 7,290 Income tax expense (benefit) (115 ) 299 253 105 123 542 1,848 Net income (loss) (317 ) 908 668 321 404 1,580 5,442 Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0 0 0 0 406 0 406 Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ (317 ) $ 908 $ 668 $ 321 $ 810 $ 1,580 $ 5,848





FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO

(217) 355-0900

brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

