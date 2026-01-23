Paris, January 23, 2026
Half-year report on the liquidity contract signed between AIR France-KLM and Rothschild Martin Maurel
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
0 Securities
€9,942,376
During the period from August 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, a total of:
|Number of transactions performed
|Number of shares traded
|Transactions amounts in €
|Purchase
|19,770
|6,715,379
|80,103,544.01
|Sale
|23,921
|6,715,379
|79,962,657.33
It should be noted that upon its implementation on August 1, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
0 Securities
€10,000,000
Relations Investisseurs
Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami
michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com marouane.mami@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com
Attachment