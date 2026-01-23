Half-year report on the liquidity contract signed between AIR France-KLM and Rothschild Martin Maurel

Paris, January 23, 2026 

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Air France-KLM to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 Securities
€9,942,376

During the period from August 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, a total of:

 Number of transactions performedNumber of shares tradedTransactions amounts in €
Purchase19,7706,715,37980,103,544.01
Sale23,9216,715,37979,962,657.33

It should be noted that upon its implementation on August 1, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 Securities
€10,000,000

