CPABC celebrates 6 CPAs for inspiring impact and early career excellence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is proud to recognize five chartered professional accountants (CPAs) with an Early Achievement Award for their impressive career accomplishments early in their careers and one CPA with the Distinguished Service Award for outstanding volunteerism in the community.

“Congratulations to Henry, Daniel, Carter, Ivan, and Tom! These five Early Achievement honourees are exceptional young leaders who have applied expertise and innovation to attain significant success across numerous areas. These CPAs are shaping the future and we are proud to honour their achievements,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “Along with these honourees, Selena, our Distinguished Service Award recipient, exemplifies what it means to serve with purpose and commitment, strengthening both the community and our profession. This willingness to share skills, knowledge, and leadership has created lasting, positive outcomes that we are proud to celebrate.”

The honourees will be celebrated at CPABC’s Member Recognition Dinner on April 1, 2026. They are:

Early Achievement Award:

Henry Flowers, CPA, Senior Manager, Risk Assurance and Digital Accelerator, PwC Canada (Vancouver)

Daniel Gardiner-McAuley, CPA, Senior Vice-president, KPMG Corporate Finance (Vancouver)

Carter Hawke, CPA, CA, Partner, MNP LLP (Surrey)

Ivan Ma, CPA, CA, Senior Director, Corporate Development, The Jim Pattison Group (Vancouver)

Thomas (Tom) Miller, CPA, Partner, Chan Nowosad Boates Inc. (Courtenay)

Distinguished Service Award:

Selena Woo, CPA, CMA, Vice-president, Private Wealth – Associates, Nicola Wealth (Vancouver)

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

