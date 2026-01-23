CSL Welcomes MV CSL Kanata to International Pool, Advancing Next Gen Ocean Self-Unloaders

Montreal, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”) has welcomed MV CSL Kanata to the CSL International Pool following the successful completion of her maiden voyage and first commercial trade.

Delivered from the YAMIC shipyard, CSL Kanata departed on December 21, 2025, and arrived at Port McNeill, British Columbia, on January 10, 2026. Upon arrival, the vessel loaded 70,000 metric tonnes of aggregate and discharged the cargo between January 15 and 19 at various locations in the San Francisco Bay area.

CSL Kanata is the first CSL Pool vessel delivered from YAMIC and the second of five Kamsarmax newbuilds joining the CSL International Pool. She is part of a joint newbuild program with Pool partners to construct five methanol-ready, Kamsarmax-based ocean self-unloading vessels. The series will replace the Pool’s oldest vessels and set the standard for its next generation of ocean self-unloaders.

“The entry of CSL Kanata into service reflects the direction we are taking with our fleet,” said Louis Martel, President and CEO of The CSL Group. “These vessels are designed to move more cargo efficiently, operate safely across a wide range of trades, and support our customers over the long term.”

Designed around a fourth-generation Kamsarmax hull form, CSL Kanata exceeds EEDI Level III requirements and is equipped with Tier 3, methanol-ready engines. The design is expected to be approximately 40 percent more efficient than the vessels it replaces, combining improved fuel performance with optimized cargo lift. Built for flexibility, the vessels are interchangeable and capable of adapting to varying trades and operating conditions.

Vessel Highlights

Cargo capacity of 72,250 metric tonnes

Methanol-ready, Tier 3 engines

Exceeds EEDI Level III requirements

Self-unloading rate of up to 5,000 metric tonnes per hour

The three remaining vessels in the newbuild series are scheduled for delivery later this year and in 2027.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

Attachment