Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Collection Coming Soon to Milton, Georgia

MILTON, Ga., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Bridlefield - Reserve Collection, is coming soon to Milton, Georgia. This exclusive new collection within the Bridlefield community will feature expansive homes on grand one-plus acre home sites, providing a serene retreat in the heart of Milton. Site work is nearing completion, and the collection is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.





The Reserve Collection at Bridlefield will offer three luxurious home designs with up to 4,675 square feet of living space, 3- to 4-car garages, and basement options. Homes will be priced from $1.4 million and will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Bridlefield - Reserve Collection will enjoy convenient access to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Milton, Cumming, and Crabapple. The community is located within the highly acclaimed Milton School District, including Cambridge High School, Hopewell Middle School, and Cogburn Elementary School.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse, park, fire pit, and pool, creating the perfect environment for relaxation and socializing. With large home sites, luxurious designs, and vibrant amenities, Bridlefield - Reserve Collection offers an exceptional lifestyle for home shoppers seeking the best in luxury living.





"We are thrilled to introduce Bridlefield - Reserve Collection, our new community that perfectly blends luxury, convenience, and serene living in Milton," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "This community will offer spacious home designs, expansive home sites, and thoughtfully designed amenities, making it an ideal place to call home."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Bridlefield - Reserve Collection, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

