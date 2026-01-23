Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF and Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF Declare Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BAAA, BAAA.U, BBBB, BBBB.U) Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF and Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF announce distributions payable on February 13, 2026 to unitholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2026 as follows:

Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF BAAA Cdn$ 0.085 BAAA.U US$ 0.085 Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF BBBB Cdn$ 0.118 BBBB.U US$ 0.119

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds.

About Wellington Square

Wellington Square Advisors Inc. ("Wellington Square") is a Toronto-based independent investment advisory led by portfolio managers Jeff Sujitno and Amar Dhanoya. Wellington Square has invested in CLOs for over 10 years with certain staff having specialized expertise gained from working for CLO managers.

