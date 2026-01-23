Brompton Funds Declares Increased ETF Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BFIN, BFIN.U, BGIE, BMAX, EDGF, TLF, TLF.U) – As a result of strong performance over the past year1, Brompton Funds is pleased to announce increased monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

Ticker Amount Per Unit

Annualized % Increase Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.1250 4.2% Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.1400 7.7% BFIN.U US$ 0.1550 10.7% Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF BGIE Cdn$ 0.1500 11.1% Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF BMAX Cdn$ 0.1250 4.2% Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.0650 13.0% Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.1600 10.3% TLF.U US$ 0.1700 9.7%



Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date January 30, 2026 February 13, 2026 February 27, 2026 March 13, 2026 March 31, 2026 April 15, 2026



About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1Annual Compound Returns as at December 31, 2025

1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Since Inception Since Inception Inception Date BDIV 18.6% 18.4% 10.9% - 9.3% - Oct. 17, 2018 BFIN 18.2% 19.5% 12.5% - 10.3% - Oct. 17, 2018 BFIN.U 21.4% 20.8% 13.2% - - 12.7% Aug. 8, 2019 BGIE 21.7% 16.9% 12.8% - 13.3% - Apr. 30, 2020 BMAX 18.0% 16.2% - - 17.2% - Oct. 18, 2022 EDGF 20.1% 14.8% 8.7% - 7.9% - July 21, 2017 TLF 18.3% 28.5% 14.5% 18.9% 14.5% - May 20, 2011 TLF.U 21.2% 30.4% 16.0% - - 20.6% Aug. 8, 2019



Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2025 and are unaudited. Inception dates are noted in the table above. The table shows each ETF’s compound return for each period indicated. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that cash distributions made by the ETFs on its units in the period shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the ETFs. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETFs will perform in the future.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.